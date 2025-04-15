"SO SWEET AND GENTLE" — BTS' Jin wins hearts with his considerate approach towards young guests on Netflix's Kian's Bizarre B&B

On April 15, 2025, Netflix released episodes 4 to 6 of Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The recent episodes showed touching moments between BTS' Jin and the young guests visiting the unconventional guesthouse. As fans tuned in to watch them, many were especially moved by Jin's thoughtful and gentle behavior towards the children staying at the B&B.

His small gestures like helping a kid wear a life vest or asking softly if they were okay did not go unnoticed. One such particular moment was when the Epiphany singer picked up the Ha family, who stayed at the B&B, after a minor car accident. He asked the children with care if they were feeling better and ready to return to the guesthouse.

In another segment, Jin interacted with the kids by talking about his group BTS. One child confidently named Jin when he was asked if he knew the group. This prompted the idol to smile and say that knowing him was good enough. One of the children later said that his favorite moment during filming was playing badminton with Jin. The K-pop star initiated the game after learning the boy liked the sport.

At one point, Jin assisted the children by helping them climb up to the hotel safely. For context, guests at Kian's unique guesthouse have to scale a rock wall to enter the building. Fans took to X to commend Jin on his kindness.

"SEOKJIN HELPING THE KID CLIMBING UP, THE WAY HE ASKED HIM 'ARE YOU OKAY?' HE IS SO SWEET AND GENTLE HE WILL BE THE BEST DAD🥹," one user commented.

Viewers took to social media as they praised how attentive and down-to-earth the K-pop star was with the children.

"I don’t know how but im falling for him all over again???? He’s so kind, he’s so attentive to younger people and kids," an X user remarked.

"The most beautiful soul 💜 Every day I am in awe of how incredible Jin is as a human being😭," another person wrote.

"why is he literally the most perfect person omg," a netizen added.

"him calling the kid “chingu” and talking to them in the softest voice… best person on earth i keep saying this but like it’s true," a user remarked.

Others too joined in as they noted his actions reflected warmth and humility.

"the head pat I can't hshshs😭😭😭," a fan commented.

"Ugh my heart.. such a lovely person," another user added.

"this is the 1726362828 I’m saying this, but he’s just SO soft spoken🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺," a fan mentioned.

More about the show, setting, and Jin's involvement

Kian's Bizarre B&B is a Netflix reality series starring TV personality Kian84, the BTS star, and actress Ji Ye-eun. The trio try to manage a whimsical guesthouse floating near Ulleungdo Island. The unusual design is inspired by Kian84’s eccentric drawings.

The show includes surreal features like stargazing beds, hanging hammocks, and a pole-access kitchen. The setup is intentionally unconventional to encourage bonding among guests and cast alike.

The series is produced by Jung Hyo-min, known for Hyori’s Homestay. It highlights the cast's ability to adapt to quirky and sometimes challenging conditions. Despite the setup like sleeping outdoors or working without traditional ceilings, the Super Tuna singer quickly became a fan-favorite for his willingness to embrace the discomfort and support others.

The BTS member completed his military service in June 2024. He joined the cast soon after and has since been balancing his various show commitments.

In other news, BIGHIT MUSIC recently announced that the idol is gearing up for his solo album Echo. This will be his second solo album after Happy and is set to release on May 16.

