"Preparing us for a Romcom drama"- BTS' Jin and Ji Ye-Eun's bond in Netflix's Kian's Bizarre B&B wins over fans as their K-drama-style edit goes viral

On April 8, 2025, Netflix dropped the first three episodes of its new reality-variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The show stars BTS Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun. The show takes an imaginative turn on the usual guesthouse theme. It places the cast in a surreal sea-based guesthouse near Ulleungdo Island. Since the premiere, viewers have been praising the warm and hilarious chemistry among the cast, especially the interaction between Jin and Ji Ye-eun.

The series is packed with quirky tasks and unpredictable obstacles, and fans have turned their focus to Jin and Ji Ye-eun’s growing dynamic. One edit featuring their moments together went viral. It paired them with romantic K-drama music, which drew fans' attention.

The natural flow of their conversations, teasing, and sincere gestures throughout the episodes have had many joking that they’re being soft-launched for a drama together. An X user, @PokpokniSeokjin, wrote,

"Jin preparing us for a Romcom drama... Can't wait."

Some were even more excited since the BTS member doesn’t usually share much screen time with female co-stars. This makes this on-screen partnership refreshing and adorable.

"we’re getting eased into those wedding notices, aren’t we?," a fan commented.

"this remind me of hometown cha cha cha for some reason oh actor seokjin save me pls," another user added.

"I know the appreciation for what could have been actor SeokJi n but... I hope that no one takes them as a ship fr cause I want them to keep interacting with whoever they have to in a happy mood instead of worried because of the 'SK way', which spreads dating rumours out of nowhere," a netizen wrote.

"I like this is like seing them more okay to interact with women," a fan added.

Others chimed in, joking about the idol's pairing with Super Tuna. Many also highlighted how relaxed and comfortable he appeared on the show, with Ji Ye-eun acting as a cheerful balance to his humor and Kian84’s eccentricities.

"I'm really curious to know how long it took from scene number one to these for Jin to not feel shy around her," a fan remarked.

"My wish came true! Finally we can watch Seokjin interact with a young, pretty girl in a relaxed, caring & fun way, neither shy nor awkward at all. Maybe not fully romantic yet, but a foreshadow of a real romcom to come, sooner rather than later, pls?," another user added.

"OH, so Jin's Tuna phase is ending ??," a person joked.

More on Kian’s Bizarre B&B, Jin’s role, and a quick look at the episodes so far

The variety show is led by famed webtoon artist Kian84, who dreamed up a fantasy-like guesthouse floating in the sea. He is joined by the Epiphany singer and Ji Ye-eun as his fellow staff who have no prior experience. They take on the challenge of running the unique B&B.

The concept is led by producer Jung Hyo-min and blends nature, humor, and slice-of-life warmth. It offers viewers something different from the usual guesthouse shows. In Episode 1, the cast is forced to temporarily stay in a mountain cabin due to an approaching typhoon. They work through their awkward first meetings, run errands, cook meals for guests, and bond during their downtime.

The moment that stood out as a highlight was the K-pop star's quick thinking during a smoke issue. Later, he also gifted his custom pajamas to the cast.

Episode 2 sees the team finally reaching the ocean-set barge as Ji Ye-eun steers the boat. The group explores the bizarre setup, complete with climbing poles and water slides. They brainstorm ways to make things easier for guests without compromising Kian’s vision.

Episode 3 brings in more guests and challenges. It included climbing into the guesthouse using ropes and dealing with unexpected rain during the night. The BTS member continued to shine as a calm, capable staff, and his chemistry with Ji Ye-eun becomes even more noticeable.

The next three episodes of Kian’s Bizarre B&B will be released on April 15. It will be followed by the final batch on April 22.

