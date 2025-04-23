On April 22, 2025, BTS' Jin wished ARMYs happiness on the final episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B, which left the fandom in an emotional state. During the segment, the member mentioned that, since it was the show's last night, they were going to celebrate.

The host stated:

"But we all need your wishes to reach the sky. So shout your wish up into the sky. The god of Ulleungdo may hear your call and answer you."

In response, BTS' Jin shouted towards the sky, saying:

"BTS ARMY, be happy!"

Subsequently, the clip from the variety program spread like wildfire among the fandom. Fans expressed strong emotional reactions, with one X user tweeting:

"Jin's wish "BTS ARMY BE HAPPY" I love him so much."

The fandom noted that BTS' Jin's simple message was filled with warmth, love, and sincerity. Fans expressed appreciation for being acknowledged by the male artist.

"Such a simple message but filled with so much warmth and love I’m gonna breakdown over this because being truly “happy” has been a struggle all my life,"- a fan reacted.

"BTS ARMY, be happy" oh to be loved and acknowledged,"- a fan shared.

"They love us as much as we love them So sad I’ve finished watching Kian’s Bizarre B&B. I love watching Jin with other people. You’ll see how good of a person he is. Such a kind soul,"- a fan commented.

"Jin chose his wish to keep ARMYs happy... It might not be something special for everyone but it touched my heart In a place full of activities and new people, none of which have anything to do with BTS or ARMYs, the first thing that comes to his mind is ARMY and their happiness,"- a fan mentioned.

Internet users added that they were moved to tears while watching BTS' Jin displaying his affection during the show.

"What can i do????? I cannot stop crying since many days He love us so so so much They all love us so so freaking much My heart will burst,"- a user reacted.

"oh my jinnie :( he always remembers us what do we do to deserve him god words can never be enough how much i love him you too be happy my baby love,"- a user shared.

"he really love us somuch and he never stops saying it please be happy too seokjin,"- a user mentioned.

The fact that Seokjinie always remembers his ARMY is so endearing. It makes you feel like no one else could love us in the same way,"- a user mentioned.

Recent activities of BTS' Jin

BTS' Jin made a surprise guest appearance at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour concert. The event was held at the Goyang Sports Complex, Goyang, South Korea. Dressed in a rockstar-inspired outfit, he energized the audience. He performed two songs with the band: My Universe and The Astronaut.

Meanwhile, BigHit Music announced on April 14, 2025, through Weverse the release date for the male artist' second solo mini album Echo. The album will feature seven tracks: Don't Say You Love Me (title track), Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. Yena), Rope It, A Journey with Clouds, Background, and To Me Today.

Echo is slated to release on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

