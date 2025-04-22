"It's because you never age"- Fans react as BTS' Jin sarcastically complains about wearing school uniform in Run Jin Ep 31

On April 22, 2025, BTS' Jin sarcastically complained about wearing a school uniform in the latest Run Jin episode 31 titled Game Master Showdown 1, leaving the fandom giggling. The segment was uploaded on BANGTANTV's official YouTube channel.
During the episode, the male artist entered the classroom donning the grey and black school uniform. As he made an entrance, he started complaining about his outfit to the staff and said:
"It's been 15 years since I graduated from high school! When you are gonna stop putting me in a school unifrom?
Subsequently, the K-pop idol's complaint about wearing school attire even though he graduated fifteen years ago circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over BTS' Jin's sarcastic remarks and an X user tweeted:
"Baby, it's because you never age."
The fandom stated BTS' Jin was suitable to be an actor and mentioned he looked handsome in his uniform attire.
"Man if you don't wana be an actor why tf so actor coded,"- a fan reacted.
"“when are you gonna stop putting me in school uniform?” Because Sir a) you never age b) you look good in them,"- a fan shared.
"seokjin asking why they kept on putting him on school uniform but you’re so way too handsome on it, kim seokjin,"- a fan commented.
Many internet users mentioned that BTS' Jin was a vampire and he could be admitted to the school again.
"I LOVE THIS MAN, I HAVE A PROBLEM W CUTEST MEN,"- a user reacted.
"I'm sorry to disappoint but you're a vampire Seokjin. Isn't that what Edward does? Goes to school over and over again,"- a user shared.
"The way he sat right away and forgot that he's literally the host of the show and has to do the "run jin" thing in start he's so funny,"- a user mentioned.
BTS' Jin would release the second solo album, Echo
On April 14, 2025, BigHit Music took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where they announced the release of the second solo album Echo through BigHit Music. The agency mentioned:
"We are excited to announce the release of BTS Jin’s second solo album, Echo. Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."
The record would feature seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser, Rope It, A Journey with the Clouds, Background, and To Me Today. It is slated for release on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music.