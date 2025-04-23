Kian's Bizarre B&B final recap and highlights: Jin wrestles, B&B's North Korean guest, and a promise for season 2

Netflix dropped the final three episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B on April 22, 2025, bringing the heartwarming variety series to an emotional close. Starring BTS’ Jin, webtoon artist Kian84, and comedian Ji Ye-eun, the show captured their shared experience running a quirky, offbeat bed and breakfast on a remote island.

The last stretch of Kian's Bizarre B&B highlights an energy shift. With Kian briefly stepping away, YouTuber Kwak Joon-bin joins as a stand-in, adding new dynamics to the team.

Kian's Bizarre B&B final recap and highlights: A tearful farewell to the B&B

The final installment of Kian's Bizarre B&B begins with episode 7. Kian, the B&B owner, and Jin introduce a group of newly graduated college students and a solo male guest named Chang-li to the gym onboard the barge. The guests are fascinated by the setup, and Kian and Jin encourage them to use the equipment.

The group takes turns climbing a five-meter rope. Chang-li impresses everyone by reaching the top, earning praise. Others, including Kian, try but can only climb partway. Jin also climbs almost to the top, receiving admiration from everyone.

Later, the group engages in a friendly wrestling session. It’s revealed that both Chang-li and one of the male college graduates have experience in Jujutsu. Jin joins in, attempting to learn how to hold an opponent in a chokehold.

After the gym session, everyone sits down for a conversation. Chang-li opens up about his past, revealing that he is a North Korean defector. He escaped the country 15 years ago with his sister. He shares that during a previous escape attempt, he was caught by the military and beaten, but eventually managed to flee at the age of 12. Tragically, he was separated from his mother while crossing the border.

The revelation leaves everyone in deep reflection, and they soon head to bed. The next morning, while the guests go sightseeing around the island, the staff members—Jin, Kian, and Ji Ye-eun—sit down for a chat.

Ji Ye-eun expresses a desire to explore the island as well, but Jin reminds her that they are here to work, not vacation, leaving her disappointed. Nonetheless, they decide to have lunch at a local restaurant and later go shopping for dinner ingredients.

While Kian leaves briefly to get his wound dressing changed, Jin and Ji Ye-eun drive around and take pictures. During the ride, Jin opens up, admitting that the barge work is equally exhausting for him and that he also needs a break sometimes.

Once the three return to the B&B, they begin cleaning the barge and preparing dinner, and Kian then paints a mural of the trio on the B&B’s wall. Meanwhile, two new female dancer guests check in.

Ji Ye-eun picks them up, while Jin takes a kayak to fetch Chang-li from the port. During the journey, Jin bonds with Chang-li over their similar age. Upon arriving, Jin joins the guests in using the water slide.

Later, Jin asks the college students to pull up the fish trap attached to the barge, which surprisingly contains two plates of squid sashimi. The catch turns out to be part of a fun prank orchestrated by Jin, who had placed the sashimi in the trap beforehand to surprise the guests. The graduates are thrilled by the playful gesture.

For dinner, Ji Ye-eun prepares buckwheat noodles, followed by spicy fish stew (Maeuntang) made by Jin. As with previous meals, they eat with their hands, surprising the new guests. Later that night, Jin and Kian head out on a squid boat and catch fresh squid for the guests. Upon returning, Kian prepares squid sashimi for everyone.

The following day, Kian leaves to film another show, so YouTuber and TV personality Kwak Joon-bin (aka Kwaktube) joins Kian's Bizarre B&B as a junior staff member of the B&B. Jin temporarily takes over as the B&B’s owner. Jin and Ji Ye-eun are already familiar with Joon-bin from previous shows, so they bond quickly.

However, challenges arise as Joon-bin is afraid of heights, gets seasick, and doesn’t know how to swim or climb. Shocked by the barge’s structure, he hesitates, but Kian briefs him on his duties before heading to Seoul. Joon-bin then joins Jin in doing the laundry and gradually starts adjusting. He also suggests local eateries to the guests, using his experience as a travel blogger.

Meanwhile, in Kian's Bizarre B&B, before heading out for sightseeing, Chang-li finds his sunglasses broken and feels upset. Jin notices this and gifts him his newly bought sunglasses, which he had gotten specifically for the show.

This act of kindness earns Jin admiration from both the guests and staff. Touched, Chang-li says he will treasure them as a family heirloom. But Jin tells him that the glasses have found their rightful owner.

While the guests are away, the trio—Jin, Ji Ye-eun, and Joon-bin—have lunch together. Jin and Joon-bin bond over their shared sense of humor. Later, when Joon-bin and Ye-eun express a desire to explore, Jin initially denies the request. But noticing their disappointment, he takes them to a café before they all return to prepare for the evening in Kian's Bizarre B&B.

Jin cooks dinner, Ji Ye-eun brings gifts from the café for the guests, and Joon-bin takes on Kian’s cleaning duties. That evening, a couple joins as new guests. Everyone gathers to enjoy the pork kimchi stew prepared by Jin. As it’s served hot, they use spoons, unlike their usual practice. After dinner, despite Kian’s earlier worries, the group enjoys a lively karaoke session, with Jin joining in on the singing.

The final episode (episode 9) of Kian's Bizarre B&B starts with the group of college students checking out. Teary-eyed, they cheer for Jin as they leave, calling him “our big brother (Hyung).” Soon after, a new group of five navy soldiers on leave checks in as the final guests.

Kwak Joon-bin departs, and Kian returns to the barge. The original trio have lunch together before Joon-bin leaves. They also revisit the mountain cabin from episode 1 of Kian's Bizarre B&B to see it one last time.

For the final dinner, Kian, with Jin’s help, prepares North Korean-style tofu rice—the dish Chang-li mentioned missing the most from his childhood. Upon discovering this, Chang-li gets emotional and tears up. His story moves the other guests and Ji Ye-eun, who also begins crying. As per tradition, they eat with their hands.

Following the dinner, Kian gathers everyone and asks them to make a wish. After everyone, Jin wishes for BTS’ ARMYs to be happy. Kian then presses a button connected to a cord, triggering a fireworks display in celebration of their final night together. The evening ends with another joyful karaoke session.

The next morning, the guests bid farewell one by one. Ji Ye-eun becomes tearful seeing them leave. Kian contemplates what to do with the B&B now that the journey of Kian's Bizarre B&B has ended, and Jin jokingly suggests taking it home, surprising him.

Before departing, the trio cleans up the B&B. Kian collects the leftover groceries, intending not to waste them. As he struggles to carry a basket filled with supplies, he asks Jin for help, and Ji Ye-eun joins in.

In the process, the basket tips over, spilling everything. This leads to a playful banter between Jin and Ye-eun, with Jin yelling that it isn’t her fault and Ye-eun shouting back, asking why he’s yelling at her.

In the final scene of Kian's Bizarre B&B, the trio stands on the roof of the B&B, waving at the camera, and in unison, they say:

“Everyone, see you in Season 2.”

On this note, Kian's Bizarre B&B ends its last episode.

All nine episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B are now available to stream on Netflix.

