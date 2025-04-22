“JIN REALLY IS THE STANDARD”- Fans commend BTS’ idol’s generosity after gifting sunglasses to Kian Bizarre B&B guest in thoughtful gesture

On April 22, 2025, the final three episodes of Kian's Bizarre B&B premiered on Netflix, bringing heartfelt moments of BTS’ Jin to light. In one particular scene, he showcased kindness and generosity in a subtle yet touching way. When one of the guests misplaced their sunglasses before heading out, he immediately offered his own. What made the gesture even more special was that the glasses were from Gucci, the brand for which he is an ambassador.

He didn’t just hand them over, but encouraged the guest to wear them, even complimenting how they suited the person better than himself. This thoughtful and humble act won fans' hearts.

Towards the end of the episode, another sweet moment unfolded: the BTS star gifted his beloved mascot Wootteo to four people. This emotional gesture was seen as symbolic, considering how closely Wootteo is associated with the K-pop idol, and it left fans emotional.

"That’s such a Jin thing to do a kind, thoughtful, and effortlessly cool! Those sunglasses just gained legendary status!" a fan said.

"Jin is not just generous but very thoughtful. he prepared it before going there. another sweet touch to the unforgettable experience," a fan mentioned.

"Seokjin is like a person who gives and gives and when he sees someone happy because of the things he does, then he’s happy. he is just a simple man. I wish I can give him something too, something to show him that he deserves gifts too. also, we can never find another Seokjin," a fan wrote.

Some people made shorter comments, even calling him the "sweetest" person.

"Really the sweetest person," a fan coined.

"Jinnie is so effortlessly generous and he is so sweet to Chung-il," a fan expressed.

"Seokjin is an angel we don’t appreciate enough him for that," a fan remarked.

"I can't even express in words how much I look up to you," a fan commented.

BTS' Jin gifts his mascot Wootteo's plushies to Kian's Bizzare B&B's guests

The final episode of Kian’s Bizarre B&B, featuring BTS’ Jin, Kian84, and Ji Ye-eun, recently premiered on Netflix, wrapping up a heartwarming and adventurous journey. The last three episodes were filled with memorable gestures and interactions that resonated with the viewers.

One particularly moving moment involved Chung-il, an MMA fighter and a former North Korean defector. While the group was preparing for an outdoor task, Chung-il was seen looking for his sunglasses. The BTS member, without hesitation, offered his own pair to him. The brief but heartfelt exchange went as follows:

KSJ: “I bought these sunglasses to wear here, you can have them.” Chung-il: “Wow! Would these even suit me?” KSJ: “Yeah, sure they will.” CI: “Thank you, they’ll be a family heirloom.” KSJ: “They found their rightful owner.”

Even one of the female guests on the show was visibly touched and commented on how generous the gesture was. It became one of the standout emotional moments of the show, resonating with both the cast and the audience.

Jin’s mascot, Wootteo, also appeared throughout the show. In earlier episodes, such as episode 4, special parting gifts were given to the guests, and in episode 5, a student was seen holding what resembled a mini Wootteo doll, an eagle-eyed moment caught by dedicated fans.

In the final episode, larger Wootteo plushies were spotted in some guests' hands during the group photo, reinforcing the warmth and care the Happy singer brought to the series. According to fans, his consistent generosity and sincerity have been a highlight of Kian’s Bizarre B&B, and many were thrilled to learn that a second season has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the singer made a special guest appearance at Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” concert in Seoul on April 19, 2025. His heartfelt reunion with Chris Martin, the band’s lead, brought back memories of their 2022 collaboration before the star's military enlistment. Their camaraderie with one another lit up the stage, making it a nostalgic moment for fans.

Altogether, with his generous presence in Kian’s Bizarre B&B and his surprise appearance at a global concert, it has been a fulfilling and emotional week for BTS fans.

