"Literally ugly crying": Fans react as BTS' Jin performs 'My Universe' with Coldplay at Music of the Spheres Seoul concert

On Saturday, April 19, BTS' Jin made a special appearance at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Seoul concert, making fans excited. During the same time, the idol and the British band performed the song, My Universe. The song is a collaborative track between BTS and Coldplay, which was released back in 2021.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Given that many fans and netizens have not seen a live performance of the collaborative track with both the BTS and Coldplay members in a long time, they were thrilled about the same. As the two performed, Jin and Chris Martin were also seen jumping together on the stage.

The duo also ended the performance by bowing towards the audience, making the audience and netizens emotional. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad

"I'm crying literally ugly crying," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The way they were jumping together awwwwwwwwww they look so adorable," said a fan on X.

"Omg this is really so much precious," added another fan.

"Seokjin singing My Universe is so good to hear after along time," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens shared their excitement over the collaborative performance between the Abyss singer and Coldplay.

Ad

"I'm sobbing so hard like ugly crying watching all these fancams," stated a fan.

"Jumping, holding hands, following each other, running towards each other. ITS A CINEMA," added an X user.

"Jin singing his and all the members parts in My Universe with Coldplay, i’m so weak please bring my 7 back together i can t wait anymore," said a netizen.

Ad

"I didn’t even have the imagination to wish for such a thing. What a beauty. Its healing power is real," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jin is a South Korean singer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment (now rebranded as HYBE Labels) in 2013, alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. He stands as one of the vocalists of the group. Following the idol's discharge from the military in June 2024, he immediately kickstarted his activities in the industry.

Ad

In July 2024, he was chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay, which took place in front of the Louvre Museum. The singer also made history as the first South Korea singer to be chosen for the Torch Relay. Besides, he also bagged two brand endorsements including the luxury fashion brand, Gucci, and the luxury jewelry brand, FRED.

Ad

In August 2024, the idol kickstarted his own solo variety program called RUN JIN, a spin-off of BTS' variety program, RUN BTS. A new episode of the show comes out every Tuesday through BTS' official Weverse channel or BTS' official YouTube channel.

On the other hand, the idol also rolled out his first studio album, Happy, which held the track, Running Wild as its lead single.

Most recently, the idol announced the release of his second studio album, ECHO, in May 16, 2025. Additionally, he is also expected to roll out his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which is a concert series based on his variety program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More