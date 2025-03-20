"He DOMINATES"- Fans react as BTS’ Jin helps Gucci secure second place at Milan Fashion Week with $24M EMV impact

On March 20, 2025, marketing firm Lefty reported that Gucci secured the second position at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025, as Jin's influence alone accounted for 42% of the brand's total Earned Media Value (EMV). The BTS star majorly contributed to Gucci’s total EMV of $24.04 million, helping the luxury brand outperform several competitors.

This achievement placed Gucci second in Milan and eighth overall for the entire Fall/Winter 2025 season. Prada led Milan Fashion Week with an EMV of $31.7 million, while Gucci followed with $24.04 million, showing a slight drop in engagement compared to previous seasons. However, the K-pop star's contribution significantly boosted Gucci’s digital impact.

It set Gucci above brands like Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana, which recorded $24 million and $17.3 million in EMV, respectively. Other brands that ranked high in Milan included Versace at $16.7 million and DSquared2 at $16.2 million.

Gucci’s strategy of leveraging K-pop’s global appeal mirrored Prada’s move with Karina, who played a key role in Prada’s EMV success. Praising the member's impact, Lefty wrote,

"Gucci secured the second spot at Milan Fashion Week by tapping into the global influence of BTS’s Jin, who single-handedly drove 42% of the brand’s total EMV."

Upon getting this news, fans praised the BTS member for his ability to elevate the luxury brand’s digital reach. An X user (@weare_bts7) wrote,

"He doesn’t just attend—he DOMINATES. His presence at MFW FW25 was so powerful that he drove 42% of Gucci’s total EMV, making Gucci the #2 brand in Milan! That’s WORLDWIDE HANDSOME IMPACT."

Fans took to social media to praise the idol's impact and popularity.

"My Man. No wonder many brands are fighting over him," an X user wrote.

"42% is insane!!!" another person added.

"I WILL NEVER LET YOU FORGET, THIS GUCCI JIN DID THAT!" a fan remarked.

"Jin's global influence, power and impact!!" a netizen commented.

Others also stated how his impact is "no joke."

"King Jin's impact is no joke," a fan mentioned.

BTS Jin’s brand deals after military service and his growing influence

Since completing his military service in June 2024, Jin has become one of the most sought-after celebrities for luxury endorsements. In August 2024, he was named Gucci’s global ambassador.

Shortly before that, in July 2024, he was announced as the first-ever global ambassador for FRED Jewelry, breaking the brand’s 89-year history.

The idol has also expanded his influence in the beauty and wellness industries. In September 2024, he became the first male global ambassador for Laneige, a South Korean skincare brand. This led to a 100% sales increase during their Cream Skin campaign.

Additionally, he partnered with Ottogi as the face of Jin Ramen, strengthening his presence in the food industry. In October 2024, he joined Alo Yoga as a global ambassador, with his endorsement generating $3.6 million in Media Impact Value within the first 24 hours.

The singer-dancer also released his solo mini-album Happy in November 2024. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and received platinum certifications in Japan and South Korea.

In other news, the BTS member is also involved in the Feel Seoul Good campaign as Seoul's honorary tourism ambassador.

