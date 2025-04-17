"It's giving Princess Jin vibes"- Fans swoon over BTS' Jin's single CDs for Echo's title track 'Don't Say You Love Me' 

On April 17, 2025, Geffen Records dropped the pre-order links for the single CDs of BTS' Jin's album Echo's title track Don't Say You Love Me, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The agency also provided a glimpse of the compact disc in two different shades. While one CD seemingly blended purple and pink color, the other one radiated orange hues.

The first Don't Say You Love Me single CD showcased a poster book featured on a wooden table highlighted in a purple shade. Meanwhile, the Don't Say You Love Me and instrumental single CD cover consisted of some color bottles with an orange color spilled on the ground. The physical records could be purchased from the Official BTS US Store.

After the release of the links, the design for Don't Say You Love Me circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom, known as ARMYs. They could not stop swooning over the creativity and the vibrant colors painted on the compact discs. They took to social media to share their opinion about BTS' Jin's upcoming content, and an X user tweeted:

"OMG I'm so in love with the main track 'Don't say you love me' cover! it's giving Princess Jin vibes."

The fandom mentioned that both the colored versions of BTS' Jin's Don't Say That You Love Me CDs looked beautiful and aesthetic.

"I think from what i've seen from this era so far, echo is my favorite chapter 2 release in terms of visuals," a fan reacted.

"Both the colored versions look so pretty," a fan shared.

"Jin is coming :")!!!! with another masterpiece," a fan commented.

"THEY ARE JUST SOOO PRETTY OMGGG I WANT THEM," a fan mentioned.

The internet users mentioned that they were obsessed with the font, cover, and other details of the main track's CDs.

"Preordered Jin’s Don’t Say You Love Me! I’m obsessed with the font they used on the cover and the O being a LOVE," a user reacted.

"They are so beautiful I love the aesthetic, really into the 90’s, particularly the pink one, it kinda remembers me Garbage or that kind of bands Already ordered mines," a user shared.

"I love that Jin is so 90’s-early 2000’s pop girl coded. Honestly the nostalgia vibes with his music and style is what gives me life," a user mentioned.

"This is so freaking pretty omg," a user commented.

BigHit Music released the tracklist for BTS' Jin's upcoming album Echo

BigHit Music released the tracklist for BTS' Jin's upcoming album Echo on April 16, 2025, through the official X handle. The record is set to feature seven tracks, which have been listed below:

Track 01- Don't Say You Love Me Track 02- Nothing Without Your Love Track 03- Loser (feat. YENA) Track 04- Rope It Track 05- A Journey With Clouds Track 06- Background Track 07- To Me today

Don't Say You Love Me will serve as the main/title track of the forthcoming record Echo.

BTS' Jin's Echo is slated to premiere on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

