"Why we always connect hyyh" - Fans speculate parallels between Jin's Echo concept photos and BTS' ‘The Most Beautiful Moments in Life’

On April 22, 2025, BIGHIT unveiled concept photos for BTS' Jin's upcoming album, Echo. As soon as the pictorial was released, netizens began drawing parallels to BTS' The Most Beautiful Moments in Life. Fans discussed the similarities between the visuals of both albums.

The discussion was prompted particularly by pictures where Jin is holding a yellow lollipop, and another where he is posing next to a wall covered in graffiti. Both of these pictures reminded netizens of music videos from the album series, The Most Beautiful Things in Life or HYYH (Hwayangyeonhwa) in Korean.

For those unversed, The Most Beautiful Things in Life Pt.1 was released in 2015, which was followed by The Most Beautiful Things in Life Pt.2 and The Most Beautiful Things in Life: Young Forever. The album contained some of BTS's most popular songs like I Need You, Dope, Young Forever, and Save Me.

The discussion also seems crucial, as HYBE's chairman Bang Si-hyuk shared in an appearance on Bloomberg Screentime in 2023 that the band will release an album marking the 10-year anniversary of The Most Beautiful Moments in Life series after completing their military service.

Bang Si-hyuk stated, as reported by NME, that the series was very important to the band, and it showed their growth as artists and global superstars.

"It showed their growth as artists, it reflected their lives and who they were, and the lives they were living. This became one of the springboards that launched them into global stardom as a global band. When we were young and we were all working together, we said to each other, ‘Let’s make sure we put out a 10-year anniversary album and a project’.”

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about the concept pictures and their similarity to the HYYH series. One fan remarked that the fandom always connects the said series with any new comeback and called themselves "traumatised."

"why we always connect hyyh with every new era? we're the most traumatized fandom atp," commented a fan.

Similar reactions continued on X, where fans remarked that they would never move on from HYYH, while another stated that the album is already a smash hit thanks to the reference to the iconic series.

"I SWEAR TO GOD HYYH IS THE BIGGEST MYSTERY THAT NO ONE HAVE SOLVED CORRECTLY," another fan said.

"Hyyh reference in the concept photo? Yup echo is already a smash hit," commented a fan on X.

"this is literally the first thing I thought about when I saw the photo. I guess we'll NEVER move on from hyyh," a fan reacted.

More reactions followed on X, as one fan noted that they might be seeing similarities because the 10th anniversary of the trilogy is approaching, whereas another fan said that they relate anything and everything to the series.

"I've been thinking about this and are we missing it like. are ALL the solo things related to the HYYH 10 year anniversary. Jin all beat up in front of graffitti, jhope on the long, long drive home (while unable to get out of his institutional room)," wrote a fan on X.

"Bring back that twt on tl. Thats has a anime pic with butterfly, it goes like. Any bts album drops* Army: is this hyyh?" observed another fan.

"I love how everything in this bangtanverse is hyyh related," said another fan.

More about Jin's upcoming album, Echo

Jin's second EP, Echo, will be released on May 16, 2025, via BIGHIT Music. In the official announcement on the Weverse, BIGHIT stated:

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound."

The album was announced on April 15, 2025, with seven tracks, including the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me. The album will also feature a guest appearance by Yena on the track, Loser.

Jin's Echo Tracks

Don't Say You Love Me Nothing Without Your Love Loser (featuring Yena) Rope It A Journey with the Clouds (구름과 떠나는 여행) Background To Today's Me (오늘의 나에게)

In other news, Jin is all set to embark on Run Seokjin Ep. Tour on June 28, 2025, in Goyang and concludes on August 10, 2025, in Amsterdam.

