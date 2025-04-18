“This is going to be epic” – Fans react as BTS' Jin’s ‘Run Seokjin’ spin-off tour is reported to debut ‘Echo’ while revisiting hits from ‘Happy’

BTS' Jin is preparing to launch his solo stage event, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. On April 18, 2025, South Korean media outlet KBS Star reported that he’ll deliver live renditions from his soon-to-drop second mini record, Echo, along with tracks from his earlier solo project HAPPY, unveiled in November 2024.

The concerts will feature live instruments and songs from different parts of Jin’s music catalog. His album Echo will be released on May 16 at 1 p.m. KST, just before the tour begins.

This will be the first time the album's songs are performed live. The tour, called RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, is inspired by Jin’s YouTube series Run Seokjin, which airs weekly on BTS’ official channel and focuses on his solo content. The tour brings that concept to the stage, connecting his online show with live performances.

"I'm sure this is going to be EPIC! We love you #Jin," an X user commented.

According to the report, the name doubles as a spin-off from the show and stands for a personal route to reconnect with fans globally. The word “run” here reflects his direct effort to reach ARMY, the fandom he shares with BTS, after completing military duty.

Many are pointing out how the RUNSEOKJIN Tour expands on his YouTube series, with many noting it feels like a creative way to turn the final episode into something bigger.

"This ain’t just any tour its RUNSEOKJIN Tour and you know what this means!!! Ahhh seokjin unlocking next level of contents for army," a user noted.

"Now that I sat with this information the whole day You know how damn sure you need to be of your fanbase to support you to turn THE END OF A SHOW INTO A WHOLE DAMN TOUR That's so hot of him," a netizen said.

"Just like BTS using fireworks at the end of their concert for distracting us being sad. This feels like what Seokjin also would do making his last episode this special, and want to end it in a fun way 😭," another fan added.

Others are calling the live band setup a dream come true, as this marks the first time Jin’s solo songs will be performed in front of a crowd.

"Bro we know that tell me if we are getting epiphany,close to you, yours, autumn outside the post office (my fav), epiphany demo," a person remarked.

"An entire live band show… i lived this long so i can experience this moment," a viewer mentioned.

"Mama i wanna hear falling live 😭 more asian stops, seokjin, please!!" a fan shared.

More about BTS' Jin's first solo fan tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

BTS' Jin has revealed plans for his inaugural solo fan-focused tour this June. Titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, the event will span two months and include 18 shows across nine cities worldwide.

The Bangtan Boy will open the tour with back-to-back shows on June 28 and 29 at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea. The tour will then travel to Chiba and Osaka in Japan, followed by stops in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark in the United States, and wrap up in London and Amsterdam in August.

The complete tour schedule includes:

June 28 & 29: Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium

July 5 & 6: Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe Exhibition Center

July 12 & 13: Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome

July 17 & 18: Anaheim, USA – Honda Center

July 22 & 23: Dallas, USA – American Airlines Arena

July 26 & 27: Tampa, USA – Amalie Arena

July 30 & 31: Newark, USA – Prudential Center

August 5 & 6: London, England – The O2 Arena

August 9 & 10: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Jin announced the tour on Weverse, sharing a promotional poster. The tour will feature live performances and fan-centered segments for more personal interactions.

RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR announcement comes amid BTS’s ongoing hiatus as the members complete their mandatory military service. There is no set date for their reunion yet.

