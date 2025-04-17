"The acting industry really lost big time" — Fans praise BTS Jin's visuals as unedited Kian's Bizarre B&B Prescon Getty images go viral online

On April 16, 2025, Getty released over 65 unedited images of BTS member Jin from Netflix's recent Kian Bizarre B&B press conference on its official website. The photographs went viral online with fans discussing the star's charming visuals, fitting for an actor.

Ad

The press conference, held ahead of the show's premiere, featured the BTS star alongside co-hosts Kian84 and actress Ji Ye-eun. The trio shared insights into the unique concept of the show, which transforms a guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island into an extraordinary lodging experience.

Fans were particularly taken by the unedited Getty Images from the event, praising the BTS singer's impeccable appearance and genuine demeanor. One fan noted that the "acting industry really lost big time" and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"The acting industry really lost big time"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans discussed that the unedited Getty images were proof of the Grammy-nominated musician's natural beauty.

"Not a single bad photo. Even Getty couldn't catch him slipping. FLEX," a fan wrote.

"Nobody looks as good as this guy on Getty images which are totally unedited snaps," another fan said.

"THIS PIC SCREAMS ACTOR JIN," another fan added.

Several fans noted the idol is aging "like a fine wine."

Ad

"The kind of beauty that makes you speechless," a fan remarked.

"He’s putting wine to shame, “aged like a fine wine?” nah, aged like kim seokjin cuz w*f is in his genes?" another fan added.

"If I didn't know tht the pic on left is recent I would genuinely believe it was from 5 years ago... the way jin's facecard and vibe changes with the forehead and pushed back hair should be studied," another fan said.

Ad

BTS' Jin impresses viewers with his military-honed skills in Netflix's Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS’ Jin made a remarkable return to the entertainment scene with his participation in Netflix's variety show Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The show, which premiered on April 8, 2025, features the BTS idol alongside webtoon artist Kian84 and actress Ji Ye-eun.

In Kian’s Bizarre B&B, the Running Wild singer-songwriter takes on the role of a staff member, assisting in various tasks to ensure guests have a memorable stay. From cooking and cleaning to engaging in unique challenges, his adaptability and dedication have been evident throughout the episodes.

Ad

The idol's military training shines through as he is seen boxing, rock climbing, rope climbing, and handling everyday tasks with ease. Furthermore, in episode 4, Jin slept outside in the rain even when Kian and other guests moved indoors. This further showed the singer's resilience, which was sharpened during his mandatory military service from December 2022 to June 2024.

Beyond his on-screen contributions, the BTS idol's off-camera gestures have touched many. On the final day of filming, he surprised the entire production team by gifting 110 staff members with premium semi-dried squid sets from Ulleungdo, each valued at approximately 120,000 KRW.

Ad

This generous act, amounting to over $10,000, was personally funded by the BTS idol and accompanied by a heartfelt message thanking the staff for their hard work. Studio Modak, the production company, shared photos of the gifts and praised the singer's thoughtfulness, describing him as "world-class" and highlighting his consistent kindness throughout the shoot.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B has released six episodes so far and will air its final three episodes on April 22, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More