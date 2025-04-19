"He is serious"- Fans react as Jimin responds to an ARMY stating they’ll challenge Jungkook to 100 pushups if the ‘Who’ singer replies to her message

On April 18, 2025, BTS's Jimin conversed with fans on Weverse. Jimin shared many of his thoughts on post-military life, his excitement about returning to the stage, and his future.

Amidst the conversation, a fan asked him to respond to their message, stating that if he did so, they would challenge Jungkook to 100 push-ups. The fan message, as reported by an X account @winnttaebear,

" Jimin oppa? If you reply to my comments, I'll do 100 push-ups...! I can even challenge the Jung Kook."

To which the BTS vocalist cheekily replied that she needs to certify or prove it. He said on Weverse,

"Oh, by the way, please certify this, too."

Fans had a field day on X talking about the fan's question and Jimin's reply to it. One fan remarked that the Serendipity singer is actually serious about the proof.

"He is serious," commented a fan on X.

Similar comments continued on X, where one fan expressed their love for the confidence of the ARMY, while another noted that the Like Crazy singer is waiting for all the promises. One fan also mentioned they can imagine the BTS vocalist saying this with vivid expressions.

"I love the confidence this army has. To come straight for JK. I’m loving this!! Certify it!!!" exclaimed an army on X.

"He's waiting for all these posters promises... Me too," reacted another fan.

"the way i can imagine him saying this with an expression too," remarked an ARMY on X.

More comments on X from ARMY flowed on X, where one exclaimed that they can even imagine hearing Jungkook's giggles, while another noted that the singer won't take just a word for it; he demands proof.

"If jungkook was there with jimin reading all that. ICAN HEAR HIS GIGGLES," said another ARMY on X.

"Pls ik jungkook's competitive a*s would do a live challenging us to do with him 100 push-ups," added another fan.

"He wasn't gonna take just a word for it, he needed proof," wrote another fan on X.

More about BTS Jimin's solo activities

Jimin collaborated with Jungkook on two famous covers. They released a Korean version of Justin Bieber's Mistletoe, which was titled Christmas Day, with Jimin writing its Korean lyrics in 2014. They again teamed up for a duet cover of Charlie Puth's We Don't Talk Anymore in 2017.

He released his debut solo song, Promise for free on SoundCloud. The song had surpassed 300 million streams, becoming the most-streamed song on that platform as of 2021. The mellow pop ballad was co-composed by the singer himself and Slow Rabbit, with lyrics penned down by the Lie singer and RM.

He also released another solo song, Christmas Love, in December 2020. He also collaborated with Ha Sung-woon on the soundtrack single, With You for the drama Our Blues in April 2022.

He collaborated with Taeyang in January 2023 for the single Vibe. The song reached No.76 on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut album, Face, dropped on March 24, 2023. Its lead singles Set Me Free Pt.2 and Like Crazy both entered the Billboard Hot 100, where Like Crazy topped the chart.

Before enlisting in the military, the BTS member released the digital single, Closer Than This, in December 2023, which was dedicated to the BTS ARMY. His second solo album, Muse, was released on July 19, 2024, while he was serving in the Army.

Jimin is currently carrying out his mandatory military service and will be discharged in June 2025.

