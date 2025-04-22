"King impact"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung's favorite Celine perfume in 100ml reportedly get sold out in multiple countries

BTS’ Kim Taehyung's alleged favorite perfume, REPTILE EAU DE PERFUM 100 ML from Celine, went out of stock in multiple countries. X user @bts_v_twinleaf claimed that BTS’ V used the Celine perfume through a tweet shared on April 20, 2025. According to the fan, Kim Taehyung allegedly visited a Celine store along with his close friends, actor Park Hyung-sik and ballad singer Park Hyo-shin, a week before the fan's visit.

They said,

“I found out what perfume Tae really uses, and Tae actually came last week. Apparently he visited with Hyoshin and Hyunsik and bought sunglasses and clothes.”

During their visit, the Japanese fan purchased the perfume and shared their experience on X. The tweet went viral among fellow fans, and they couldn't stop talking about Kim Taehyung's alleged favorite fragrance.

On April 21, 2025, several fan pages observed that the 100 ml version of the perfume had sold out on Celine's websites in different countries. Although the information was not shared by the BTS vocalist himself, fans were surprised to see Kim Taehyung's influence, which reportedly increased the sales of the perfume. They shared their reactions to the alleged sellout of the perfume on social media.

"King Impact," a fan said.

"He didn’t even post it himself," a fan mentioned.

"@celineofficial you're lucky af.. just saying," a user stated.

Fans further discussed the impact Kim Taehyung has on his followers.

"Not surprised. This was bound to happen," a fan stated.

"We are so back with our sold out king," a fan commented.

"His power and influence is insane man," a netizen wrote.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung honored with Military Police Excellency award amid injuries

BTS’ Kim Taehyung is a part of the military police unit for his mandatory conscription. In March 2025, he informed fans through a Weverse post about being promoted to the Sergeant 2 position.

V's fellow soldier @win._.min_223 turned to Instagram to share his memories from the military following the official discharge. Along with the post, the soldier shared a message expressing his gratitude towards Kim Taehyung in the comment section, as he helped him throughout the journey.

As per Biz Chosun, he wrote,

“Taehyung, there were so many things I was thankful for during my military service, but I couldn't express them in words, so I'm here to tell you how much I truly appreciate it.”

He further revealed getting inspiration from the BTS member for his exemplary performance as a soldier despite sustaining injuries. The soldier also revealed that V achieved the Military Police Excellency Award.

He wrote,

“Even though your shoulders and thighs weren't in good shape, you came in first place in the shooting competition as a full-shot marksman, first place in the winter urban training shooting, and even received the Military Police Model Award for your fighting spirit while injured. I was really inspired by you.”

The soldier further revealed that the Layover singer motivated him to continue chasing his dream.

He said,

“More than anything, thanks to the consistency and passion that my brother showed, I was able to solidify my dream of becoming a rehabilitation therapist and work hard without giving up on both exercise and studying throughout my military service.”

Meanwhile, V is expected to come back to his civilian life in June 2025 alongside his fellow BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook.

