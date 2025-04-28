"THEE JUNG HOSEOK IMPACT" - Fans cheer as BTS' j-hope's mention of a Filipino restaurant causes surge in foot traffic

BTS' j-hope's recent mention of a Filipino restaurant led to a noticeable rise in its visitors. During a Weverse live broadcast on April 13, 2025, j-hope spoke about Manam, a popular restaurant in the Philippines. He shared that he enjoyed dishes like Crispy Sisig, Sinigang na Baboy sa Sampaloc, Garlic Rice, Crispy Pata, and Halo-Halo at the restaurant.

On April 27, 2025, X account @TheePopCore reported that following the broadcast, fans in the Philippines flocked to Manam to try the recommended dishes. Many fans began sharing their experiences through vlogs and posts on TikTok, using an audio clip from j-hope's live in the background.

That background sound has since gained significant traction and is currently trending among Filipino fans on the platform. Following this news, fans flooded social media to celebrate and express their admiration for BTS' j-hope.

Many expressed their eagerness to try the dishes themselves, while others highlighted the surprising and widespread impact of his live broadcast. One fan wrote,

"THEE JUNG HOSEOK IMPACT "

"can't wait to try the dishes soon here in cebu" shared one more fan.

"This is fvcking funny and insane at the same time, yall are so..." posted an X user.

"Manam staff now calls it Jhope package" said this netizen.

"His impact is CRAZY" mentioned another X user.

In response to the influx of visitors, the restaurant introduced a special "j-hope package" featuring the dishes the artist mentioned during his live broadcast.

Additionally, they rolled out a promo code that offers ARMYs a free glass of their signature Ube + Sago shake with their order.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their experiences. Many were thrilled to take advantage of the restaurant's special promotions and the chance to connect with fellow ARMYs.

"We also ordered this too onlast April 15, the waitress is also an ARMY asking if we attended Hobi concert in Manila, and they asked if we had our tickets with us as they have a promo for ARMYs" said one ARMY (BTS fandom name).

"I got my free ube Sago and ordered all the food jhope ate...and then I gave the staff PCs of jhope" shared an individual on X.

"My fyp was filled with ARMYs flocking to MANAM! Manam even created a promo for ticket holders due to the demand!" posted one netizen.

"And the promo was for the week of the Holy Week, when people arent usually eating or ordering pork dishes. I bet this week beat the year on year comparison of pork dishes sold during holy week in PH" added this fan.

j-hope receives heartfelt tribute from Manam during Hope on the Stage Manila concert, as tour continues to break records

ANN ASIA NEWS NETWORK reported that Manam expressed their appreciation for j-hope by sharing his video and posting a warm message on their Instagram Stories.

"Such an incredible Hope on the Stage Manila concert this weekend! Thank you so much, J-hope!! Rest up, eat well, and enjoy some Filipino dishes, our dear Jhopeee. We love you, no going home. I love you!" they wrote.

To top it off, as media outlet SPOT.ph reported, in a special post, the restaurant dedicated their announcement to their “ARMY paboritos.” To show appreciation, Manam would be offering a complimentary glass of drink to ARMY who were present at the Hope On The Stage concert in Manila.

To get the drink, they would need to show a ticket or queue number from Day 1 or Day 2. Only the first 70 ARMY fans at any of Manam's 34 branches between April 15 and 21, 2025, will be able to take advantage of the offer.

In addition to Manam, j-hope also enjoyed a taste of Filipino cuisine from the popular fast-food chain Jollibee. During his Manila show’s special farewell moment, he joyfully shared his experience with his Filo-Army.

Meanwhile, j-hope made many strides in his solo career with the launch of his first-ever world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour commenced in Seoul on February 28, 2025, with a memorable three-night performance at the KSPO Dome. From there, the tour quickly expanded to North America and Asia, captivating fans worldwide.

In the United States, j-hope achieved a historic milestone. His performances at major venues like Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles were met with overwhelming enthusiasm.

The BMO Stadium shows, on April 4 and 6, sold out in record time, drawing a total of 46,236 attendees. This achievement made j-hope the first solo Asian artist to sell out a U.S. stadium, a feat celebrated by his global following.

The tour then continued in Asia, with stops in Manila on April 12-13. He's next stop would be in Jakarta on May 3–4, 2025. Further performances are scheduled for Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei, with the tour concluding in Osaka on June 1, 2025.

Alongside the tour, j-hope also made waves in the music industry with his new March releases. His single Mona Lisa debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a significant achievement in his solo career.

The track also earned spots on the Billboard Global 200 and topped the Digital Song Sales Chart. This follows his earlier success with Sweet Dreams featuring American singer-songwriter Miguel.

