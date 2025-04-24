"Ray of sunshine for real" - Fans gush as j-hope flexes his TikTok Silver and Gold Awards for hitting 1M and 10M followers

BTS' j-hope, aka Jung Hoseok, celebrated a major social media milestone on April 24, 2025, by showing off his TikTok Silver and Gold Awards in style. The rapper-dancer posted a video on the platform, proudly holding the two plaques awarded for reaching 1 million and 10 million followers, respectively.

In the video, j-hope, known for his energy and charisma, vibed to Lady Gaga's Abracadabra in the background while dancing to the beat, holding the plaques. The TikTok silver plaque marks a creator’s achievement of one million followers, while the gold plaque celebrates ten million.

The short clip instantly caught fans’ attention, with many praising his charm and playful confidence. Fans flooded the comments with love, celebrating the idol's dual win. One fan wrote,

"I love him he's such a ray of sunshine for real"

"He looks so good the hair the outfit oh my" said one netizen.

"J-hope is owning that app atp." posted an X user.

"I was feeling down... but now I feel better right I away Jung Hoseok magic. But seriously, who shows off like this? LOL As expected, so cool LOL" read a comment from a fan.

"He flexed his followers too oh I love this side of him" posted another netizen.

Fans of the rapper have been expressing their excitement and admiration for the artist's recent TikTok post. The reactions on social media were filled with joy, humor, and appreciation for his vibrant personality and well-deserved achievements.

"HOBI FLEXING HIS SILVER AND GOLD TIKTOK PLAQUE WITH ABRACADABRA IN BG, HES SUCH A SILLY GUY" wrote this fan.

"I've been enjoying it for a long time now, When I wake up in the morning, I'm hobbies. When I'm driving, I'm hobbies. Hobby during work, hobby in the evening, It even appeared in my dreams yesterday After X's timeline was full of Hobbies, a cute, cute Hobby posted something that made me scratch my head" said an individual on X.

"Hobi, thank you for uploading this TikTok♡ That's intense But I'm getting motion sickness watching the screen Congratulations. It's always nice to see Hobi looking so happy" posted another fan.

"He's literally shining brighter than those plaques- our sunshine never misses! He totally deserves it btwss" added this person on X.

BTS' j-hope makes history with TikTok milestone and global hope on the stage tour

On January 24, 2025, BTS' j-hope made his debut on TikTok by launching his official account, marking a new milestone in his digital presence. The idol received both the gold and silver plaques within a year of joining the platform, reflecting his strong presence and reach on TikTok.

Meanwhile, he is currently making significant strides in his solo career with his first-ever world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour launched in Seoul, where j-hope kicked off a three-night performance at the KSPO Dome on February 28, 2025. Following the successful start in South Korea, the tour has expanded globally, making major stops across North America and Asia.

In the United States, j-hope has already made history. His performances at iconic venues, including Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, were met with immense fan enthusiasm.

The shows at BMO Stadium, held on April 4 and 6, sold out in record time, with a total of 46,236 attendees across both nights. This achievement made j-hope as the first solo Asian artist to completely sell out a U.S. stadium, an accomplishment celebrated by his global fanbase.

Following his U.S. performances, Jung continued the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour in Asia, with the next stop being Singapore on April 26–27, and Jakarta on May 3–4 2025. His tour will also include performances in Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei, before wrapping up in Osaka on June 1, 2025.

Alongside his world tour, BTS' j-hope has made waves in the music scene with the release of new tracks in 2025. His single Mona Lisa debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking another milestone in his solo career. The song also entered the Billboard Global 200 and topped the Digital Song Sales Chart. This follows his earlier success with Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel, further cementing his place as a successful solo artist.

