"3rd song title hint?" – Fans speculate as BTS’ j-hope is set to debut his solo exhibition ‘AND WHAT?’ for 3 weeks in Seoul

On April 22, 2025, BigHit Music disclosed that BTS member j-hope will introduce his independent showcase, AND WHAT?, running from May 30, 2025, through June 22, 2025, at AK Plaza, situated in Seoul’s Hongdae area. AND WHAT? is the Bangtan Boy's first individual gallery presentation since his debut with BTS.

The event will take place on the 17th level of the complex, located in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District. Tickets will become available beginning April 29 at 11 am KST and can be bought via Interpark Ticket.

The exhibition will be open to visitors for a little more than three weeks. Fans are eagerly speculating that the exhibit may reveal clues about the South Korean artist's third single, after Sweat Dreams and MONA LISA.

Many are curious and excited, thinking j-hope’s exhibit title AND WHAT? might be connected to his forthcoming track.

"I wonder if the title of the #jhope_ANDWHAT exhibit has something to do with the title of his next single too?!?," a fan remarked.

"AND WHAT if this is the title of the third single?!!!?!! Right?!?!," a viewer said.

"FOR SURE THERE’S SOMETHING TO DO WITH THE 3RD SINGLE, RIGHT?????," a person shared.

Others are praising the fresh name and the longer duration of the upcoming solo exhibition.

"Refreshing name for the exhibit, love that it's being changed up a little! can't wait to see what it holds!," a fan remarked.

"Thank you for the month’s worth of notice! I appreciate that’s it’s longer than only a couple of weeks 💜," a user noted.

"WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA IDONT KNOW WHAT IS THIS EXACTLY BUT ANYTHING BY J-HOPE IS ALWAYS THE BEST SO LETS GOOOOOOOO," another fan added.

More about j-hope's exhibition AND WHAT?

According to South Korean outlet Maeil Kyeongje, BTS' j-hope's AND WHAT? will trace the rise of the BTS member as not only a performer but a visionary expanding his reach far beyond the stage.

The gallery features his personal music, clips from documentaries, and footage from his world tour. BigHit said the display shows how his solo artistry has grown.

It highlights key moments, like becoming the first Korean solo artist to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2022, and performing at BMO Stadium during his HOPE ON THE STREET tour — another first for a Korean soloist.

The exhibit recollects the multiple sides of the Chicken Noodle Soup star. It explores the layers that make him unique and asks what boundaries he’ll break next. The showcase brings fans into vivid rooms designed to echo his signature style and stage presence.

It will also carry the messages he's shaped through his independent journey. Real items from his journey (worn outfits, gear from the stage, and pieces from his music videos) offer a rare glimpse into the world behind the performances.

BTS' j-hope’s solo concert series, HOPE ON THE STAGE, has successfully wrapped up its North American segment, attracting nearly 178,000 fans in six different locations. Now, the 31-year-old will take the stage at Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 26 and the next day.

