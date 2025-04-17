“THE KING OF STAGE"- Fans react as BTS’ j-hope oversells BMO Stadium, breaking venue limits with 24,000 tickets sold per day

BTS’ j-hope hit a new record with his solo concert at the BMO Stadium by selling 24,000 tickets, breaking the seating limit of the venue. According to Notjustok, j-hope sold out 24,000 tickets at the stadium, surpassing the estimated numbers—22,000 for both HOPE ON THE STAGE concerts on April 5 and 6, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Ad

With this milestone, he became the first and only solo act in K-pop to sell out a stadium concert for more than one day. He is also the first Asian solo artist to reach this feat. Notably, this happened when the Arson singer had already kick-started the tour. As per the reports, the organizers had no option but to add more seats due to increasing demand from the fans.

Both Live Nation, the official concert ticketing platform, and BMO Stadium have reportedly confirmed that the BTS member sold out two shows at the venue. Fans turned to social media to celebrate this achievement, while some shared their experience of attending the concert themselves.

Ad

Trending

"THE KING OF STAGE," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Uh artist who has been on hiatus for 2 years, despite releasing his two albums and yet on his first world tour he not only sold out but even oversold... So happy for him," a fan added.

"This guy did not just sold out a concert but OVERSOLD! while some cant even filled a 7k seats," a user stated.

Ad

BTS fans congratulated j-hope on this milestone while also addressing the overcrowding issue at the venue.

"They kept adding and adding these places until it was physically impossible to squeeze chairs in there lmao," a fan commented.

"I could tell bmo stadium was oversold when the freaking lines for the bathroom were stretched around and it felt like a rave/festival trying to walk through the crowds," another fan commented.

Ad

"Oh j-hope the legend you are! but seriously tho LN and TM need to fix their greed and stop overselling tickets for the safety of the fans wth," a user wrote.

Fans joked about the high competition for concert tickets.

"I’m seriously gonna fall into depression if i don’t get tickets for the reunion tour," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

"The ot7 is gonna be insane, also SO PROUD OF MY HOBI," a fan wrote.

"Hoseok’s world tour not only sold out but extra-sold out oh BTS you’ll always be famous," a user stated.

BTS’ j-hope on the Asia leg of the HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour following successful shows in America

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS’ j-hope returned to civilian life following his military service on October 18, 2024, becoming the second member of the group to do so. He announced the world tour in January and has successfully completed the North American leg. The tour commenced in Seoul with three consecutive shows at the KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025, all sold out during the pre-sale period.

According to Star News, the BTS member also completed 17 sold-out shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, Oakland, Los Angeles, Mexico, and San Antonio for the North American segment.

Ad

j-hope marked the beginning of the Asia leg, holding two concerts in Manila, Philippines, on April 12 and 13, 2025, which also sold out in the pre-sale period. He is set to hold his next show in Saitama at Saitama Super Arena on April 19 and 20, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, j-hope showcased live performances of his previously released solo tracks, BTS’ tracks, and the new songs on the tour. He dropped his solo single Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, on March 7, 2025, and the solo single Mona Lisa on March 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More