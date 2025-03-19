"This is so cute!"- BTS’ j-hope & TWICE's Nayeon's interaction from the behind-the-scenes of 'Sweet Dreams' dance challenge has internet swooning

BTS’ j-hope and TWICE's Nayeon's recent interactions had fans swooning over the duo. On March 18, 2025, BANGTANTV dropped the BANGTAN BOMB covering the behind-the-scenes moments of j-hope filming the Sweet Dreams dance challenge with other K-pop stars, including TWICE's Nayeon and Momo.

The third-generation groups BTS and TWICE have been captured at public events like music shows, award show ceremonies, and more, and so their latest interaction delighted several fans online. Nayeon and j-hope seemed to be close friends, as the Arson singer was seen speaking to her in an informal tone.

Fans observed that j-hope was also aware that they were also aware of each other’s schedules. They took this as a sign of friendship and were excited to see their favorite idols make dance challenges together.

"This is so cute! I wish every idol could be this much comfortable around each other and have good relationship without being afraid of getting backlashes," a fan said.

"Nayeon calling Jhope oppa and Hobi talking to her informally while using honorifics for Momo?? What do I do with this information???," a fan added.

"so many things happening omg, they definitely friends I mean how could they not ? jhope trained at jyp and we all know jyp family motto also momo called him oppa and jhope was ready to high five them but the girls bowed first as bts is senior and also they knew eo schedule," a user stated.

BTS' j-hope and TWICE's Nayeon were captured laughing together, and fans shared hilarious reactions to this.

"If I had a pretty smile like JHope and the most adorable bunny teeth like Nayeon I'd probably suffer from Ijbolitis too," a user wrote.

"you're asking that to two people with chronic cases of ijbolitis," a fan commented.

"nayeon and hoseok matching each other’s ijbolitis i did not expect this," a netizen mentioned.

Fans were excited to see the TWICE and BTS members' interaction.

"Been waiting all these years for the smallest bangtwice crumbs only to find out that they’re actually close friends irl, oh I LOVE being an armyonce," a fan said.

"I can't believe I'm living in a timeline where Twice members and a BTS member are just casually interacting, i love it so much," a user reacted.

"Hoseok-shi to oppa. GIVE ME MORE OF MY BANGTWICE MOMENTS PLS. I JUST KNOW THEIR BESTIES," a netizen mentioned.

More about BTS’ j-hope, TWICE's Nayeon, and Momo's dance challenges collaboration

On March 7, BTS’ j-hope dropped his latest solo single, Sweet Dreams, featuring American singer Miguel. Following the release, he invited TWICE's Nayeon and Momo to the HYBE LABELS Headquarters in Seoul for the Sweet Dreams dance challenge video. The video has gained over 23.9 million views and 2.1 million likes on Instagram.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Nayeon revealed that it was her first time visiting the HYBE LABELS office, and Momo also agreed. However, as per a netizen’s observation, Momo was last seen at the HYBE LABELS building with Jihyo for a BSS’ Fighting dance challenge back in 2023.

Besides this, j-hope also joined the TWICE members for the viral Shanghai Romance by Orange Caramel's dance challenge.

In other news, TWICE dropped their latest mini album STRATEGY with the titular track of the same name featuring American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. On the other hand, j-hope is set to release his upcoming solo song MONA LISA on March 21, 2025.

