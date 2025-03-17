"Their bond remains unmatched"- Fans react as j-hope opens about Jungkook and other BTS member's positive feedback on Sweet Dreams

BTS member j-hope opened up about Jungkook's and other BTS member's reactions to his latest single, Sweet Dreams. On March 17, 2025, the BTS rapper appeared on SiriusXM K-Pop Specials, sharing his experience of working on his solo projects since his return from the military.

On March 7, 2025, j-hope dropped his solo song Sweet Dreams, featuring American singer Miguel, accompanied by a music video. The rapper had previously shared receiving support from his bandmates on his solo endeavors. On SiriusXM K-Pop Specials, it was revealed that the group's maknae Jungkook was the first among other members to listen to Sweet Dreams.

He added that along with the Seven singers, all the members enjoyed the song. j-hope further spoke about how he wanted to deliver the simple message of love through this song.

He said,

"Jungkook was one of the members who listened to it first and then other members got it listened to again and then they all had positive feedback and they were very supportive because it's an easy lesson song I try to put it out there for just my my friends and then it also had positive feedback and also all the other stuff, im very proud of this project."

Fans were delighted to learn about Jungkook's reaction to j-hope's solo track. Furthermore, fans were also happy to learn about the deepening bond shared between the BTS members.

"It's how they still send their projects to each other first. Their bond remains unmatched," a fan said.

"Jungkook is always one of the first person who listens tannies music," a fan added.

"our little family. Can't believe ppl actually believe jk doesnt care about hobi just bcoz he went to concert? OUR LOVING CARING JK?? you all dont deserve loving any of the boys," a user stated.

Fans further criticized people who sent hate to Jungkook, accusing him of not supporting other group members.

"They don't need to support each other by posting in social media!!!! They are a family!!!," a netizen mentioned.

"This is a big slap on people who doubted and criticised jk for not being supportive," another netizen said.

'And f*ck sol0sers. BTS is a family and they always support each other, your opinion doesn't matter," a fan reacted.

BTS’ j-hope shares about receiving love from fans at the Le Gala des Pièces Juanes

BTS’ j-hope was invited as a performer at the Le Gala des Pièces Juanes concert held in Paris, France. The fundraising event held on January 23, 2025, is hosted by the First Lady of France, and the proceedings of the event are donated to the Fondation des Hôpitaux. This marked the Arson singer's first live show performance following his military discharge in October 2024.

On March 17, 2025, he appeared on SiriusXM K-Pop Specials and shared his reaction to the loud cheers and love he received from fans who attended the gala.

“Like you said, I also got goosebumps as I was coming up on the stage, and even the screams of fans came into the in-ear. It was hard for me to perform. It was truly a funny experience," he said.

Expand Tweet

In other news, the BTS member is currently on the solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE and has so far covered four shows in two American cities, including New York and Illinois. He is set to perform in Mexico on March 22 and 23, 2025, at Palacio De Los Deportes. The tour started on February 28, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. It will conclude on June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan.

