“Hobi’s a Prince Charming indeed” - Fans react as BTS’ j-hope’s kissing a fan’s hand moment from his concert goes viral

BTS' j-hope is making headlines after a charming moment during his solo RECTO concert. On April 20, during his show in Saitama, Japan, he reportedly kissed a fan’s hand, and fans reacted enthusiastically.
During the performance, he stepped down from the stage and gently took a fan’s hand. While he didn’t actually kiss it, he made the gesture, which fans are calling a gentleman's move.
The act has earned him the nickname “Prince Charming” across social media, with fans expressing their admiration for the moment.
Many fans have expressed playful jealousy towards the lucky fan who experienced interaction with the BTS member. The fan community is sharing reactions and comments, with many highlighting the memorable moment.
"THE WAY HOBI HELD AND PRETENDED KISS HER HAND, JEALOUSY IS A DISEASE AND I HAVE IT," a fan exclaimed.
"Japan favorite child," a fan reacting in a funny manner.
"That Lucky girl," another fan added.
Other fans' hilarious comments included:
“Must attend concert in Japan. I want Hobi to kiss my hand.” A fan expressed their own wish.
“He goes around kissing hands now,” a fan expressed in a funny manner.
"Congratulations to the army Lucky one," a fan expressing happiness towards the specific army fan.
j-hope increases fan service during his solo world tour
On April 19 and 20, j-hope held his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Saitama, Japan. This performance was part of the Asian leg of his solo tour, which is also the final stretch. The tour will officially come to an end on June 1.
Throughout the tour, j-hope has been known for his fan engagement. He frequently shares photos of fans attending his shows and often steps down from the stage to interact with them. The now-viral “Prince Charming” moment, where he gently mimicked a hand kiss for a fan, was one such memorable interaction.
However, during the same concert leg, an incident involving a few fans raised concerns. When j-hope approached the barricade to greet attendees, one fan attempted to hug him without consent, while another reportedly tried to touch his stomach. Despite the situation, he remained composed and continued his performance.
At the end of the first day’s show, he shared a message with the audience:
“I will never forget our fans who came to Saitama today. The atmosphere you had today was so hot and touched me. I'll be back again.. Promise.”
The message was received warmly by fans, many of whom noted an emotional tone. Seeing their beloved BTS star extend warmth and kindness to fans even after facing uncomfortable moments has contributed to the respect and appreciation fans have for him.
j-hope's next concert is scheduled for April 26 and 27 in Singapore.