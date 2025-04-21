"He knows his FANs love him"– Fans moved as BTS' Jimin expresses gratitude on Who's chart success during enlistment through hairdresser chat

BTS' Jimin is winning hearts for his words of gratitude shared through a military hairdresser. According to a now-viral post, the idol recently conveyed how thankful he is to his fans for the success of his solo track Who.

The song has continued to hold strong on Billboard charts even during his military service. The hairdresser reportedly spent time with the idol during a visit. They shared that Jimin had reflected on his surprise and appreciation at the unwavering support he had continued to receive.

Though the exact wording was not revealed, it was shared that Jimin was moved by Who’s Billboard run. He also acknowledged how precious fans’ support is when they invest time and money into his music.

Fans responded online with emotional messages. An X user, @Calico1310, wrote:

"He’s so precious, he knows his FANs love him so much. Let’s stream harder and vote harder to show him how proud we are and we’d give him the world."

Others too flocked to X and applauded the singer for his humility and sincerity.

"I’ve never felt so appreciated and so seen by an artist as I do with Jimin. The humble way in which he shows his deep care and concern for his fans always motivates me to support him as much as possible. I love he has seen his global success while serving. That’s all I’ve wanted," an X user wrote.

"Even from afar, his humility shines. He’s so precious. He deserves everything!" a fan commented.

"I'm just glad he knows we love him and his work so so much," a netizen mentioned.

"My shaylaaaa. So happy he know and he’s always so grateful that’s why he deserves everything," a fan remarked.

They also mentioned how he knows the value of time and money and appreciates it.

"'Fans' money is precious' does he know i would sell my house to support him," a fan remarked.

"Imagine a person who worries about his fans' money, Jimin you deserve the world," another person added.

"Ah it feels so good to support him!!! let me worry about my money, bb. you are the most precious thing," an X user wrote.

More on Jimin’s solo impact, military service, and record-breaking success

Jimin enlisted in the South Korean military alongside Jungkook on December 12, 2023. He has been serving in the 5th Infantry Division. His achievements during service have made headlines as he was ranked top of his training class. He was honored as a “Special Warrior” for his exceptional performance.

Even while enlisted, Jimin's solo career remained active. His second solo album, Muse, and lead single, Who, have both seen massive success. Who charted for 270 days on Spotify USA’s daily chart. This breaks down his own record previously held by Like Crazy.

His music success has been matched by his generosity. He has made multiple donations, including 100 million KRW to military-related charities and educational foundations. His fans continue to support his music and his values, celebrating him as a global pop star.

The Serendipity singer is expected to complete his service on June 11, 2025.

