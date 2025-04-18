"They better fix it soon"— Fans in frenzy as BTS' Jimin's Weverse activity causes the app to glitch, question future OT7 lives

On April 18, 2025, BTS's Jimin sparked a wave of excitement online when he came to Weverse to interact with fans during his military service. His appearance quickly became one of the most active Weverse sessions in recent memory. The idol posted multiple comments and replies in quick succession.

Jimin’s posts covered a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on returning to the stage as he reflects on turning 30. The influx of traffic caused by fans rushing to the app led to glitches and repeated crashes, leaving many unable to access the platform.

Several fans took to social media as they experienced the same crash. An X user, @btstunner, wrote,

"few comments/replies and weverse is already crashing . they better fix it soon because i refuse to miss the first ot7 live just because the app can't handle too much traffic."

Fans' comments varied from frustration to amusement as the app struggled to keep up.

"Not Weverse crashing because Jimin updated, and everyone’s trying to log in," a fan commented.

"It happened to me too. I thought it was due to my wifi connection, but it happened worldwide because our J IMIN is coming home," an X user mentioned.

Many questioned how Weverse would manage the highly anticipated full-group livestream expected once all BTS members are discharged later this year.

"I swear to god if weverse crashes on the day we get ot7 live, there'd be crime reported at hybe headquarters," a netizen remarked.

"The weverse is crashing bcs 2 members are going back and forth at the same time...that app better WORK WHEN THE 7 OF EM ARE BACK AND HAVE THEIR FIRST LIVE YOU CANT CRASH OUT LIKE ARMY F**KSHSKSHKS," another user added.

"you'd think weverse had already improved their system but idt they're anywhere near ready for the day that bts returns.... i'm afraid the day ot7 goes live that app is gonna crash so bad," a fan commented.

More on Jimin’s replies, upcoming discharge, and solo milestones

Jimin shared his personal thoughts about his appearance. He contemplated growing out his hair, wearing earrings again, trying new styles, and even exploring perfume. He also opened up about future performances and the importance of staying healthy for a long career ahead.

These heartfelt words from the singer left fans emotional and filled with anticipation. During the interaction, he responded to many fan messages, ranging from heartfelt confessions to playful dares. One fan expressed how his presence helped them through personal grief, while another joked about singing in front of their office if he replied.

Jin also made a brief appearance by commenting on Jimin’s post, asking how he was doing. In addition to his military service, the BTS singer continues to break records as a solo artist.

Earlier this month, he became the first Korean solo artist to surpass 500 million filtered streams on Spotify USA. His hit track Who also became one of the highest-grossing K-pop solo tracks in the US.

Jimin and Jungkook are currently serving together under the Companion Soldier system and are expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025.

