"Fix yourself before that ot7 reunion live" — Fans slam Weverse for sending BTS' j-hope's livestream notification minutes after it ended

On April 9, 2025, BTS' Jung Hoseok, aka j-hope, held a livestream on Weverse. However, fans of BTS expressed frustration over Weverse's delayed notification for his recent livestream, which was sent out 30 minutes after the broadcast had concluded.

Many fans reported receiving the notification for this livestream 30 to 60 minutes after it had ended, leading to widespread disappointment. This delay prevented numerous fans from participating in real-time interactions with the artist.

Some fans even commented about this while j-hope was hosting the live on April 9, and the artist himself seemed surprised. The rapper responded:

"There's no LIVE alarm (notification), you said? Is that so?"

Weverse has gotten some flak before for being slow with notifications. Back in September 2023, BTS member V did a super quick livestream, and a lot of fans didn't get the heads-up in time. This showed that the platform had a hard time sending out timely alerts, especially when artists decide to do short or surprise streams.

When notifications are delayed for live interactions, fans might miss out on chances to connect with their favorite artists, which can put a damper on the whole experience. With BTS having fans all over the world, getting those alerts out fast is key to fitting in with different time zones and schedules.

As of now, Weverse has not issued an official statement addressing the recent notification delay. Fans urged the platform to enhance its notification system to prevent similar issues in the future.

"@weverseofficial fix yourself before that OT7 reunion live I'm so serious," tweeted a fan on X.

Fans expressed frustration over the delayed notification for j-hope's recent livestream and took to social media platforms to voice their complaints.

"No cause wtf, mine was damn near an hour," wrote a fan.

"I didn't even get the notification," said another fan.

"I was literally sitting around doing nothing when he went live.. I hate that app," added a netizen.

Several fans tagged Weverse online to highlight the technical challenges and demanded them to "fix" the app.

"Ok So this happened to a lot of us they need to fix that app," commented a fan.

"I got the notification 45 minutes after it started... AND I WAS ACTUALLY AWAKE THIS TIME!!!," wrote another fan.

"I MISSED A 10-MINUTE HOBI WELIVE !?!?!?!?????? IT WAS 30 MINUTES AGO!?!?!? THE HECK WHERES THE NOTIFICATION !?!? WEVERSE ???????!" added a user.

This is not the first time Weverse has run into tech problems. For example, earlier this year, fans who tuned into j-hope's March 19 live stream reported that the platform displayed wrong translations of the artist’s statements. This, and some reports of delayed notifications, led to widespread disappointment and discussions about the platform's efficiency. In another instance, the platform has also previously sent out notifications to the wrong fans. But they haven't said anything about the recent delays in notifications for BTS live broadcasts.

In the past, the platform did apologize for errors, like back on August 2, 2021, when BTS fans got alerts meant for BLACKPINK’s debut on Weverse, which they blamed on a short-term system glitch.

The platform has also experienced challenges in handling high traffic during popular events. For instance, on June 12, 2024, BTS member Jin's first post-military live broadcast attracted several millions fans, and Weverse crashed, preventing many from accessing the livestream.

Currently, j-hope is on his ongoing solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE. He is scheduled to perform for two nights in Manila at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, on April 12 and 13, 2025.

