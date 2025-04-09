"Won’t change the fact that she’s a superstar" — Fans defend BLACKPINK's Lisa after journalist allegedly shade on her 'The White Lotus 3' role

On April 7, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa's role in The White Lotus 3 came under scrutiny after Harper's BAZAAR journalist Louis Pisano made an unfavorable remark about her. The journalist tweeted on X and said that a "10-minute" screen time doesn't make someone a "Hollywood star."

The actual tweet read:

"Now that that’s over…..10 total minutes of air time does not a Hollywood star make"

Lousi Pisano tweeted this after @FilmUpdates posted the latest Vanity Fair's cover issue, including Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Jonathan Bailey, and BLACKPINK's Lisa, among others.

Louis Pisano's alleged tweet regarding the BLACKPINK idol. (Image via X/@LouisPisano)

BLACKPINK's Lisa delved into acting with her debut in HBO's Emmy-winning series, The White Lotus 3. Portraying the character Mook, a wellness advisor at a luxury Thai resort, her involvement was highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

Before the season's premiere, The Hollywood Reporter offered a review suggesting that the K-pop idol's character was underutilized. The publication noted,

"The failure to make the Thai characters more complicated shortchanges the actors, particularly Manobal, who has a surfeit of charisma but very little to do with it."

Despite limited screen time in The White Lotus 3, Lisa received widespread praise for her acting. Meanwhile, BLINKs defended her against Louis Pisano’s alleged criticism, comparing her role to Zendaya’s 10-minute screen time in Dune: Part 1.

One fan commented:

"Whether it’s 10 mins or 5 hrs, it won’t change the fact that she’s a superstar, something you’re still just trying (and failing) to be."

Fans defended the BLACKPINK rapper and mentioned that in 2024, Anthony Hopkins won an Academy Award (Oscar) for a 16-minute role in The Silence of the Lambs. Hence, screentime does not correlate with good acting and delivering the scene.

"Honestly I don’t get what your beef with Lisa is. Because you don’t have to like her music or her dance or even her but you can’t come for her acting debut because there’s not one thing wrong with it. Even if it’s 10 mins or less," a fan wrote.

"Zendaya was in dune for like 10 minutes and was still present throughout the press tour. why? she's popular and brings viewers, that's what hbo wanted. it's called ADVERTISING! MARKETING! PROMOTION!" another fan added.

"Bro just forgot Anthony Hopkins won an Oscars just for 16 min screen time. Not to compare, just saying good acting is a good acting at the end of the day," another fan stated.

Others emphasized the significance of her transition from music to acting and noted that the idol's acting was lauded by global critics and she was featured on Vanity Fair's cover alongside Zendaya, Michelle Yeoh, Nicole Kidman, and more.

"Thanks to Lisa’s less than 10-minute appearance, views for this season of The White Lotus increased by almost 57%, cos even her haters, like you are waiting for it," a fan remarked.

"You have to understand. This is not about if she’s talented enough or not. It’s about how all she has for her film discography is 10 minutes in a TV series and she gets to be in the same line with Nicole Kidman. Michelle Yeoh wasn’t even there if you wanna talk ab diversity," another fan stated.

"Never knew acting was based off how many minutes you had for a role not how well you delivered said role," another fan added.

Lisa's acting debut, character arc, and The White Lotus 3 finale explored

Lalisa Manobal, globally recognized as Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK, made her acting debut in The White Lotus 3 as Mook, a hospitality host at the Thai resort. Initially introduced as a welcoming presence to the guests, Mook's character unfolds layers of depth as the narrative progresses.

She is seen advising a security guard, Gaitok, in Thai, stating,

"It's part of life. It's human to fight! It's good, you have strong morals. But you have to live in this world. You have to be strong. That's part of the job."

Hinting at her understanding of the underlying tensions within the resort. In the aftermath of the climactic events in The White Lotus 3, Mook shares a poignant moment with Gaitok, embracing him, which signifies her empathetic nature and the bond they developed during the tumultuous incidents.

The Ratliff family, comprising Timothy (Jason Isaacs), Victoria (Leslie Bibb), and their children Lochlan (Sam Nivola) and Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), face a harrowing ordeal in the finale episode of The White Lotus 3.

Timothy, grappling with financial ruin, contemplates a drastic measure by attempting to poison his family using seeds from the pong pong tree. He mixes the poisonous seeds into cocktails but has a change of heart at the last moment, preventing the tragedy.

However, remnants of the poison in a blender lead to Lochlan's near-death experience when he unknowingly consumes a contaminated protein shake. This incident brings the family to the brink of disaster but ultimately results in a renewed appreciation for their bonds in The White Lotus 3 episode 8.

Rick (Walton Goggins) arrives at the resort with Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) to avenge his father’s murder, only to discover his target, Jim Hollinger, is his biological father. In a tragic turn, Rick shoots Jim, sparking a shootout that kills Jim, Rick, Chelsea, and two bodyguards. Sritala then orders Gaitok to kill Rick, who dies while carrying Chelsea’s body into a pond.

The White Lotus 3 episode 8, titled Amor Fati, beautifully ties Chelsea's dialogue from episode 1, where she explains to Rick the meaning of the term "Amor Fati" and says that they are going to be together forever. The series finale ties the beginning and its end as Rick and Chelsea die together, getting their unconventional happy ending.

Meanwhile, other important characters like Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and her son Zion depart the resort on a private boat, symbolizing a fresh start. Belinda transformed into a person that she would have hated before after she went through a harrowing journey at The White Lotus resort.

Initially hesitant, Gaitok becomes an integral part of Sritala's security detail and gets promoted as one of her bodyguards. His emotional embrace with Mook highlights his internal conflict and the human cost of the violent events.

Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie find solace in each other's company, providing mutual support in the aftermath of the resort's tragedies in The White Lotus 3 finale.

Season 3 of The White Lotus masterfully intertwines the lives of its characters, exploring themes of destiny, revenge, and the complexities of human relationships. It is streaming on Disney+ and HBO MAX.

