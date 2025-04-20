"Respect the artist"- ARMYs angered by alleged inappropriate fan behaviour toward BTS' j-hope at HOPE ON THE STAGE Japan stop

BTS’ j-hope’s recent solo concert in Saitama, Japan, has sparked controversy. On April 19, 2025, clips emerged showing the idol allegedly being touched inappropriately by fans. It happened during a barricade interaction.
While the show was filled with high energy and performances, things took an uncomfortable turn when a fan suddenly hugged the artist without warning. Another seemingly reached out to touch his stomach. The idol maintained his composure and continued performing.
The moment went viral and triggered comparisons to how such incidents should be handled. Many were especially disappointed since Japan is known for its respectful fan culture. An X user, @who_kknows, wrote,
"Whats wrong with japanese armys just because he close to you kissing his hand others hugging and touching him like that disgusting respect the artist."
Fans quickly expressed outrage online. They demanded respect for j-hope’s personal space and stronger crowd control measures during future shows.
"No and no .U don't hug him without his consent.U don't rubb his chest like he's an object.... people wanna be sued like that lady at jin event or ???," a fan commented.
"How many times, we will have to say that is not okay ! Touching people without their consent is an assault ! Artist and people are not object you can touch whatever you want ! I hope they get sued by BH," an X user wrote.
"This is just so disgusting and disrespectful. Didn't expect this from J armys!!!!," another fan mentioned.
'I’m genuinely disgusted and disappointed with jarmy. I thought they’re the most “respectful” one?," a user remarked.
ARMYs pointed out that j-hope had gone out of his way to create a special experience by connecting closely with fans. Such behavior crossed the line and disregarded his comfort.
"this is NOT okay," a fan remarked.
"Why would she rub his belly like that ?? Clown," another person added.
"okay this is disturbing. touching artists like this is not appropriate. he can't even say anything because of the performance. that lady at festa event was also japanese.. how did they go from the most respectful to this? he's not an object yall can touch however u want," an X user wrote.
More about j-hope’s Hope On The Stage tour, upcoming tour dates, & more
The Saitama show is part of j-hope’s ongoing “HOPE ON THE STAGE” solo tour. The tour kicked off in Seoul on February 28, 2025. After successful stops in North America and Mexico, the tour has now moved into its Asia leg. The remaining dates are as follows:
- April 20 – Saitama, Saitama Super Arena
- April 26–27 – Singapore Indoor Stadium
- May 3–4 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena (GBK)
- May 10–11 – Bangkok, Impact Arena
- May 17–18 – Macau, Galaxy Arena
- May 24–25 – Taipei, NTSU Arena (Linkou)
- May 31 – June 1 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome
Earlier in the tour, similar concerns were raised during a U.S. concert. j-hope was allegedly touched while engaging with fans. Despite these issues, fans continue to support the idol for his dedication and openness.
j-hope has also released two new tracks, Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa during the tour and hinted at more solo content before BTS reunites in June 2025.
As anticipation grows for future performances, fans hope for a safer, more respectful atmosphere for both artists and audiences alike.