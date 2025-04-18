"It's like being in the matrix" — BTS' Jin's tour date clashes with j-hope's Lollapalooza concert, sending fans into an online spiral

On April 18, 2025, fan discussion went viral online as BTS' Jin's upcoming solo concert in Osaka was revealed to clash with j-hope's Lollapalooza performance in July. As per the announcement by BIGHIT MUSIC, the Running Wild singer-songwriter's inaugural solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is scheduled to make its Japanese stop in Osaka on July 12 and 13, 2025, at the Kyocera Dome.

Ad

Concurrently, j-hope is set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin on the same dates, July 12 and 13, 2025, at the Olympiastadion and Olympiapark in Berlin.

The upcoming simultaneous performances sparked a wave of discussions among fans on social media platforms. Some express excitement over the abundance of content, while others voice concerns about the potential divide in fan attention. One fan tweeted:

"Super weird to have two members across the world performing at the same time. It’s like being in the matrix"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Supporters noted that streaming both concerts live may not be feasible due to time zone differences and potential streaming restrictions. Some even joked about trying to watch the two concerts at once.

"Osaka concert will happen first and then a few hours later lollapalooza due to different time zones, but yeah that day will be exciting," a fan wrote.

"It's like watching the suchwita episode w jin and hoseok while watching yoongi on stage in bangkok," another fan shared.

Ad

"We won't get any link for Japan unless there's official live streaming lol, also there'll be time difference so let's see," another fan noted.

Several fans explained the geographical distance between the two events and theorized that the overlap between the two concerts won't present challenges for fans who wish to support both artists.

"Umm time difference is a funny thing uk, we can watch both of them, they are hours apart... And as hobi is headlining lollapalooza he'll be performing at night too," a fan remarked.

Ad

"The concert is at dawn on the 13th and the hobipalooza is in the afternoon of the 13th," another fan reasoned.

"I’ll be at Hobipalooza so I know where my focus will be. Although it’s also very different time zones ofc," another fan added.

BTS' Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR world tour dates

Expand Tweet

Ad

This scheduling coincidence underscores the individual trajectories of BTS members as they explore solo projects. Jin's tour supports his upcoming album ECHO alongside his ongoing popular reality show, RUN JIN.

The album is set for release on May 16, 2025, while j-hope's Lollapalooza performance is part of his extended leg from his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, marking his return to the stage post-military service.

Below are the dates of RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR:

Ad

June 28: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

June 29: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall

July 6: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall

July 12: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 13: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17: Anaheim, Honda Center

July 18: Anaheim, Honda Center

July 22: Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 23: Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 26: Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 27: Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 30: Newark, Prudential Center

July 31: Newark, Prudential Center

August 5: London, The O2

August 6: London, The O2

August 9: Amsterdam, ZIGGO Dome

August 10: Amsterdam, ZIGGO Dome

Meanwhile, fans are advised to check BIGHIT MUSIC's official social media handles and websites to stay tuned for the tour tickets and more details.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More