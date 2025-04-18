"It's like being in the matrix" — BTS' Jin's tour date clashes with j-hope's Lollapalooza concert, sending fans into an online spiral

On April 18, 2025, fan discussion went viral online as BTS' Jin's upcoming solo concert in Osaka was revealed to clash with j-hope's Lollapalooza performance in July. As per the announcement by BIGHIT MUSIC, the Running Wild singer-songwriter's inaugural solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR is scheduled to make its Japanese stop in Osaka on July 12 and 13, 2025, at the Kyocera Dome.
Concurrently, j-hope is set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin on the same dates, July 12 and 13, 2025, at the Olympiastadion and Olympiapark in Berlin.
The upcoming simultaneous performances sparked a wave of discussions among fans on social media platforms. Some express excitement over the abundance of content, while others voice concerns about the potential divide in fan attention. One fan tweeted:
"Super weird to have two members across the world performing at the same time. It’s like being in the matrix"
Supporters noted that streaming both concerts live may not be feasible due to time zone differences and potential streaming restrictions. Some even joked about trying to watch the two concerts at once.
"Osaka concert will happen first and then a few hours later lollapalooza due to different time zones, but yeah that day will be exciting," a fan wrote.
"It's like watching the suchwita episode w jin and hoseok while watching yoongi on stage in bangkok," another fan shared.
"We won't get any link for Japan unless there's official live streaming lol, also there'll be time difference so let's see," another fan noted.
Several fans explained the geographical distance between the two events and theorized that the overlap between the two concerts won't present challenges for fans who wish to support both artists.
"Umm time difference is a funny thing uk, we can watch both of them, they are hours apart... And as hobi is headlining lollapalooza he'll be performing at night too," a fan remarked.
"The concert is at dawn on the 13th and the hobipalooza is in the afternoon of the 13th," another fan reasoned.
"I’ll be at Hobipalooza so I know where my focus will be. Although it’s also very different time zones ofc," another fan added.
BTS' Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR world tour dates
This scheduling coincidence underscores the individual trajectories of BTS members as they explore solo projects. Jin's tour supports his upcoming album ECHO alongside his ongoing popular reality show, RUN JIN.
The album is set for release on May 16, 2025, while j-hope's Lollapalooza performance is part of his extended leg from his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, marking his return to the stage post-military service.
Below are the dates of RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR:
- June 28: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
- June 29: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
- July 5: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall
- July 6: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall
- July 12: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka
- July 13: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka
- July 17: Anaheim, Honda Center
- July 18: Anaheim, Honda Center
- July 22: Dallas, American Airlines Center
- July 23: Dallas, American Airlines Center
- July 26: Tampa, Amalie Arena
- July 27: Tampa, Amalie Arena
- July 30: Newark, Prudential Center
- July 31: Newark, Prudential Center
- August 5: London, The O2
- August 6: London, The O2
- August 9: Amsterdam, ZIGGO Dome
- August 10: Amsterdam, ZIGGO Dome
Meanwhile, fans are advised to check BIGHIT MUSIC's official social media handles and websites to stay tuned for the tour tickets and more details.