"THE SUPERSTAR YOU ARE" — Fans react as BTS' Jin makes history as the first K-pop soloist to hold a concert at London's O2 Arena

On April 17, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC posted the dates and venues for BTS' Jin's forthcoming solo tour, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The itinerary includes halts in cities like Osaka, London, Amsterdam, and more.

Meanwhile, X page @TheePopCore reported that the Grammy-nominated musician is anticipated to become the first K-pop solo artist to headline a solo concert at London's O2 Arena, aka The O2. It is the largest arena in the UK after the Manchester Arena, with a 20,000 seating capacity.

The solo tour, supporting the idol's variety show Run Jin and upcoming album ECHO, is scheduled to commence on June 28, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea, and will span across Asia, North America, and Europe. The London concerts are slated for August 5 and 6, 2025, making him the first K-pop soloist to perform at the 20,000-seat venue.

Fans were impressed to learn that the Running Wild singer-songwriter is set to carve history by performing at The O2. One fan on X hailed him as a "SUPERSTAR," writing:

"KIM SEOKJIN THE SUPERSTAR YOU ARE."

The announcement of the BTS singer's solo tour, particularly his O2 Arena performance, was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from fans.

"BTS unintentionally making records with every thing they do is so funny to witness," a fan wrote.

"Here comes another first," another added.

"This is sooo exciting! I'm really happy for European Army," one fan said.

Others underscored the idol being a "superstar" and claimed that once the tickets go on sale, the artist will make another record of selling out a solo K-pop concert at The O2.

"As the SUPERSTAR he is," a fan remarked.

"My man is a trend setter!" another fan commented.

"Watch this goes 'JIN HAS MADE HISTORY AS THE FIRST K-POP SOLOIST TO HOLD A SOLD OUT SOLO CONCERT AT LONDON’S 02 ARENA,'" a netizen added.

Why is BTS' Jin headlining The O2 Arena significant? Reason explored

The O2 was initially called the Millennium Dome, constructed to commemorate the turn of the third millennium. It was opened to the public on January 1, 2000. Designed by architect Richard Rogers, the dome featured a distinctive tensile fabric canopy supported by twelve 100-meter-high masts, symbolizing the months of the year.

Each mast stood for one month of the year, and the Dome's diameter was 365 meters to represent the days of the year. The Dome represented a very ambitious project to house a Millennium Experience exhibition for the year 2000.

Then, it mostly sat empty until the development of The O2 by Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG). The transformation included the construction of a state-of-the-art indoor arena, marking a new chapter in the venue's history.

Since its reopening in 2007, the O2 Arena has established itself as a leading venue for concerts, sports, and cultural events. With a seating capacity of up to 20,000, it ranks among the largest indoor arenas in Europe. It has hosted performances by global superstars such as Beyoncé, Elton John, and Prince, as well as major sporting events like the ATP Finals and NBA games.

In 2023, the O2 Arena was recognized as the third busiest music arena worldwide, with ticket sales exceeding 1.2 million. Hence, BTS' Jin's upcoming concert at this venue heightened anticipation and a fervor across the globe.

Here is the full list of dates of the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR:

June 28: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium June 29: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium July 5: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6 July 6: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6 July 12: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka July 13: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka July 17: Anaheim, Honda Center

Anaheim, Honda Center July 18: Anaheim, Honda Center

Anaheim, Honda Center July 22: Dallas, American Airlines Center

Dallas, American Airlines Center July 23: Dallas, American Airlines Center

Dallas, American Airlines Center July 26: Tampa, Amalie Arena

Tampa, Amalie Arena July 27: Tampa, Amalie Arena

Tampa, Amalie Arena July 30: Newark, Prudential Center

Newark, Prudential Center July 31: Newark, Prudential Center

Newark, Prudential Center August 5: London, The O2

London, The O2 August 6: London, The O2

London, The O2 August 9: Amsterdam, ZIGGO Dome

Amsterdam, ZIGGO Dome August 10: Amsterdam, ZIGGO Dome

In the meantime, Jin will drop his second album, ECHO, on May 16, 2025. It encompasses seven tracks co-written by Jin, including Don't Say You Love Me, Loser (feat. Yena), Background, and more.

