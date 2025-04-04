"What kinda crossover" — Internet reacts as NBA star Luka Dončić gifts j-hope the newest 'Jordan Luka 4' from his shoe line at a Lakers game

On April 4, 2025, BTS' j-hope attended a Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, where NBA star Luka Dončić gifted him a pair of unreleased Jordan Luka 4 sneakers in the "Space Navigator" colorway. The shoes, featuring a futuristic design, will be released on April 8, 2025, for $130.

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers and BTS were thrilled over this interaction as the clip went viral online. One fan wrote on X:

"What kinda crossover lmao never thought I’d hear Luka and J-Hope in the same sentence"

Fans were excited to see another BTS member on the court during the Lakers match. They expressed being pleasantly surprised by j-hope's attendance and his meeting with Luka.

"J Hope in Los Angeles Lakers. He is watching Lakers vs Warriors match. My all time favourite basketball Player Luka Doncic and Cutieee J Hope together. Two cutiesss," one fan wrote.

"Dončić and hoseok were the last two people i ever thought i’d see together. worlds colliding was not how i thought i’d start my day lol dare i say… jokić and yoongi next," another fan wrote.

"LUKA AND HOBI TOGETHER IS THE MOST RANDOM COMBINATION AND IM HERE FOR IT," another fan added.

Others echoed similar sentiments about how happy they were to see K-pop and NBA "worlds collide."

"I like when my army and sports worlds collide," a fan reacted.

"If Yoongi x GSW hadn't happened this would be my avengers," another fan shared.

"Never expected this to happen. My two worlds colliding," another fan added.

BTS and NBA's connection explored amidst Luka Dončić and BTS j-hope's recent interaction

Luka Dončić was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 2, 2025. In addition to his abilities on the court, Dončić has shown pride in his new home by donating $500,000 to help after the destructive Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

Similarly, j-hope recently donated 100 million KRW to help the victims of the South Korean wildfire, which ravaged the country from March 21 to March 29, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Jordan Luka 4 sneakers gifted to j-hope feature performance technologies from Nike, such as an evolved IsoPlate for stability, a Nike Zoom Air unit that provides responsive cushioning, and a Cushlon 3.0 midsole that will enhance comfort.

The design of the Jordan Luka 4 draws inspiration from Dončić's personal experiences and interests. The outsole features a compass with "L-U-K-A" inscribed instead of the traditional directional markers. It is a subtle nod to Dončić's affinity for wristwatches, navigation tools, his love for boating and fishing.

NBA star Luka Dončić and BTS member j-hope's interaction is not the first of its kind. This connection was formalized when SUGA, BTS' rapper and producer SUGA was appointed as an NBA Ambassador in April 2023. In this role, SUGA engaged with NBA fans globally, attending games and participating in various league initiatives.

SUGA is well-known for his passion for basketball. The BTS fandom is well aware of the Grammy-nominated musician's dream to become a basketball player, which was shut down due to his short height and his much bigger love for music. His name "SUGA" is an anagram made from his position of a Shooting Guard (sounding shu + ga).

SUGA collaborated with the NBA to launch a capsule apparel collection with a sportswear brand called Mitchell & Ness.

The apparel featured branded merchandise based on various NBA teams, including t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, shorts, and headwear, which featured teams such as the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks.

SUGA selected the teams that were included in the collection based on the cities he would travel to for his solo world tour, D-DAY | AGUST D, in 2023.

Beyond clothing collaborations, BTS' engagement in the arts was also seen in relation to the NBA. The 75th Anniversary Artist Series of the NBA included pieces by several artists, including visual artist Sue Tsai, whose pieces were inspired by the league's history and cultural contributions.

