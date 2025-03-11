"He's the king" — Fans react as BTS' SUGA's ‘Haegeum’ becomes the first Korean rap song to hit 500 million streams in Spotify history

On March 11, 2025, BTS' Min Yoongi, aka SUGA, made history as his song Haegeum extended its record as the first and only Korean rap and hip-hop song to surpass 500 million streams. This is a record in Spotify's history in the last 10 years. The song was released under SUGA's alias, Agust D.

Haegeum was released on April 21, 2023, as the lead single from Agust D's debut studio album, D-DAY. The title is a clever wordplay, referencing both a traditional Korean two-stringed instrument and the concept of liberation. The song blends traditional Korean musical elements with contemporary hip-hop beats.

After news of the idol's latest achievement surfaced online, fans flocked to social media platforms to share their reactions. One fan wrote on X:

"He's the king, he's the boss"

The achievement of the song reaching 500 million streams was met with an outpouring of admiration and pride from fans on social media.

"AgustD the absolute slayer," a fan wrote.

"Making new records like the king he is, nobody can stop him," another fan said.

"I will bring it to 1B on my own back," another fan added.

Others hailed him as the "King" for achieving a historic record.

"Agust D. The King. The Boss," a fan remarked.

"My king did that now imagine if we achieve that 1B for him," another fan stated.

BTS' SUGA's Haegeum release, song concept, music video, and more

Thematically, Haegeum explores the concept of freedom in modern society. SUGA challenges listeners to reflect on what truly restricts them, suggesting that individuals may be enslaved by capitalism, money, hatred, and prejudice.

The Grammy-nominated musician also criticizes the amount of information hurled into the public's face by the digital era, which he sees as curbing the imagination and forcing conformity.

Through his lyrics, SUGA encourages breaking away from societal sterility and the "boring" nonsense that fills both the internet and the real world. He condemns cyberbullies who target others online while hiding behind a keyboard.

The music video for Haegeum is a cinematic experience set in a modern-day context, serving as a sequel to Agust D's earlier track Daechwita. In the video, SUGA portrays dual roles: a law enforcement officer and a gangster, symbolizing the internal and external conflicts surrounding the concept of freedom.

The narrative explores themes of law, disorder, and the blurred lines between them, culminating in a thought-provoking visual representation of the song's message.

Upon its release, Haegeum debuted at No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also secured the 9th spot on the Hot Rap Songs chart and topped the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. The song entered the Billboard Global 200 at No. 15 and the Global Excl. US chart at No. 12.

Additionally, the song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard US World Digital Song Sales and No. 5 on the India International Singles (IMI) chart.

D-DAY consists of 10 tracks, including Haegeum, Polar Night, Interlude: Dawn, AMYGDALA, Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung of The Rose), HUH?! (feat. j-hope of BTS), SDL, Life Goes On, People Pt.2 (feat. IU), and D-Day.

