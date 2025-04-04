“So excited”—Fans react as BTS’ j-hope is set to appear on Japanese Nippon TV music program

On April 4, 2025, BTS Japan's official X account confirmed that j-hope is set to appear on Nippon TV music program this month. Alongside his appearance, a special opportunity for fans has been announced. A lottery is being held exclusively for BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL FANCLUB members to attend the public recording of the program.

The recording is scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, in Tokyo. Fans can apply to partake during the application period, which begins on Friday, April 4, at 10 JST. The application window closes on Thursday, April 10, at 23:59 JST.

The X post concluded with a message for ARMYs, expressing excitement for their applications and participation. Fans are now reacting on social media to Hobi’s upcoming appearance on Japanese TV.

"So excited that Hobi will be on Nippon TV’s music program on April 22! j-hope’s stage presence is going to be amazing!"

Moreover, the Gwangju native's Japan appearance is getting more enthusiastic reactions across social media.

"OHH JAPAN PROMO LETS GO," a fan remarked.

"That means the new song is around the corner," a user noted.

"Oh my god! Yes! I am always here for more promo 🙏 Push more, King!," a person said.

Fans continue to shower praises for the K-pop idol, saying he is "working so hard."

"He is working so hard.. so we need stream harder for him. Move now," a netizen mentioned.

"Unemployment fears him," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope to perform at Japan's Saitama Super Arena

Currently, BTS' j-hope is on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The Japan leg includes two cities. He’ll perform on April 19 and 20 at Saitama Super Arena. Then, the 31-year-old heads to Osaka for shows at Kyocera Dome on May 31 and June 1.

The tour commenced on February 28, 2025, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. It features scheduled concerts in diverse international cities. This includes New York, Chicago, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei. This tour follows the culmination of his mandatory military service in October 2024.

BTS' j-hope scored his seventh solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with Mona Lisa. The track hit No. 65 on the chart dated April 5. It was released on March 21, 2025, making its debut two weeks later.

With this, the South Korean artist ties the record for the most solo entries on the Billboard Hot 100 by a K-pop soloist. The title was previously held by his bandmate, Jungkook. Both now have seven solo tracks each that have charted on the U.S. singles list.

