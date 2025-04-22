What to expect as BTS set to reunite in 60 days? Post-military discharge, Weverse lives, comeback activities, & more

As of April 21, 2025, fans have begun the 60-day countdown to BTS' reunion. RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA are still finishing their mandatory military service. RM and V will be discharged on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11. SUGA, serving as a social service agent, will be discharged on June 21.

Jin and j-hope completed their service in 2024 and have already resumed solo promotions, holding fan events and releasing music ahead of the group's return.

The BTS fandom is especially hopeful that the group will hold a celebratory Weverse Live as they’ve done in the past. Both Jin and j-hope marked their discharge with live broadcasts. Fans can expect all seven to go live together for the first time post-hiatus.

The members have mentioned that they plan to share stories from their time in the military. Fans can expect a mix of lighthearted and serious moments from their service days. Meanwhile, RM's latest Instagram post marked 50 days to his discharge. It featured a cartoon bear holding a countdown sign.

Despite their ongoing service, BTS continues to dominate the charts. The group recently became the most-streamed K-pop act of 2025, crossing over 43 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. This milestone, achieved during a group hiatus, highlights their lasting influence.

Fan theories and excitement about their 12th debut anniversary FESTA celebration in June are already picking up. Although a full concert might be too soon, ARMYs are optimistic about a special online or broadcasted event to commemorate the milestone.

Plans, production, and what lies ahead for BTS post-military

While fans eagerly await BTS's comeback, HYBE has made it clear that the reunion won’t be immediate. According to the report by The Economic Times on April 3, CEO Lee Jae-sang explained that although all members will be discharged by June, group activities will take more time to finalize.

Comebacks for artists of BTS’ scale require lengthy planning. The planning ranges from selecting songs and collaborating with top composers to crafting a compelling message that reflects their growth.

BTS has not only matured as artists but also evolved as individuals through their solo projects and military service. HYBE’s statements reflect that the band’s return will be carefully aligned with a new chapter in their journey, and not rushed.

In fact, both HYBE and the members have hinted that a full group comeback might be scheduled for late 2025 or 2026. Lee Kyung-joon, HYBE’s CFO, revealed that the company is in discussions with the members about potential group activities for 2026. The timeline makes sense, especially considering the immense scale of a world tour or full album release. As seen with previous rollouts, everything from stage design to fan engagement is a calculated, high-scale production.

Meanwhile, each member has left a strong solo footprint. Jin gave fans The Astronaut and is now prepping for his second solo album, Echo, followed by RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. j-hope released two new tracks post-discharge and is touring with HOPE ON THE STAGE. RM, before enlisting, wrapped Indigo and Right Place, Wrong Person along with a documentary film.

SUGA released D-DAY and was the first member of the group to embark on a solo tour, and V gifted fans the cinematic Layover. Jimin’s FACE and MUSE, and Jungkook’s global hit Golden, only expanded the group's presence across genres.

The group is also maintaining fan engagement through pre-recorded content. April alone is packed with drops like BTS 7 Moments and RUN BTS POLY Highlight Package. With these releases, they’re ensuring that ARMY doesn’t feel the void too deeply while waiting.

Though the exact date of the septet's full-stage return remains under wraps, fans can expect heartfelt Weverse Lives, special FESTA content, and likely an emotional documentary-style update before the group steps back on stage as seven.

