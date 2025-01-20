"THE CUTEST THING EVER"— Fans cherish BTS' RM's bond with his father as he shares childhood photos on Instagram

BTS leader Kim Nam-joon, aka RM, recently delighted fans with a glimpse into his childhood, showcasing his adorable bond with his father. On January 19, 2025, RM shared childhood photos on his Instagram story, drawing immense admiration from fans worldwide. One image featured a young Namjoon, approximately three years old, tied securely to his father’s back with a cloth.

His father flexed his muscles in one pose while RM clung to him like a koala. In another, the duo flashed matching victory signs. These nostalgic snapshots melted fans' hearts, who flooded social media with love and affection for the rapper’s cherished father-son relationship.

RM followed this with another Instagram post on January 20, sharing a document likely from his birth, complete with details about the day he was born. According to the record, the BTS leader was born on September 12, 1994, at 1:28 PM, weighing a notable 4.47 kilograms (9.8 pounds). He also blurred his mother’s name for privacy.

The sentimental photos brought attention to the idol’s close connection with his family, something he has subtly shared with fans over the years. An X user, @mhereonlyforbts, wrote,

"OMG NAMJOON POSTED A CHILDHOOD PICS WITH HIS DAD,THIS KS THE CUTEST THING EVER."

Others also joined in to express their admiration for the bond shared by the father-son duo.

"A rare photo of Namjoon's dad carrying the entire K-pop industry on his back in 1998, not knowing his son would become the backbone of K-pop's future," a fan commented.

"I love their bond .Joonie grew up in such a great family," an X user wrote.

"I always thought Namjoon was a copy-paste of Mama Kim but with this new pic, you can see how much he is similar to Papa Kim. Like dad like son," a netizen remarked.

"the relation between them is so adorable," a user mentioned.

Fans also drew parallels between RM’s koala-like embrace of his father and Koya, his BT21 animated character.

"Look at this cutie. Namjoon has always been a koala huh??," a fan wrote.

"I just love whenever Namjoon drops a glimpse of his parents and his memories with them, that I love how it implies his trust and how he's comfortable with the space we have created for him," a user commented.

"Baby joonie so adorable uwu. Literally like a baby koala bear," a fan mentioned.

More about BTS' RM and his bond with his parents

RM had previously posted moments with his loved ones, demonstrating his deep appreciation for familial ties despite his demanding schedule. The newly shared photos reminded fans of a doodle his father made for him before his military enlistment, which exemplifies this bond.

The sketch humorously portrayed both father and son, with RM’s shaved head symbolizing the eve of his enlistment in December 2023. An X user, @mhereonlyforbts, wrote,

"Namjoon posting a childhood pic with his dad made me think how his dad before namjoon entered in the military mad a scribble note for him: "Left drawing=>"dad” Right drawing, with buzzcut hair "You (son)” "Before enter the army..." THEIR BOND IS SO ADORABLE."

Over the years, he has posted cherished photos of his parents, including a memorable moment where both his mother and father appeared alongside him in a picture. His family has always supported him, and this was evident during his enlistment ceremony in December 2023.

His parents and sister were present to bid him farewell, with his sister later sharing a family photo on social media, accompanied by a message of encouragement for her brother.

On the work front, his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, released in 2024, received critical acclaim and showcased his evolution as an artist. The album debuted at the top of several charts, featuring introspective tracks that explored themes of identity and self-discovery.

The Indigo rapper is currently fulfilling his military service since December 2023 and is expected to return in June 2025. During his service, his family and fans have continued to show unwavering support, eagerly anticipating his safe return.

