"This is seriously so wholesome" — Fans react as BTS members' family show close bond as Jimin's father sends a gift on RM's sister's cafe opening 

On Monday, July 1, BTS RM's younger sister opened a cafe in Seongdong Gu, Seoul, called Cafe Farben. Since its opening, many fans have graced the establishment and shared their experience of visiting the cafe, highlighting the special gifts sent by Jimin's father, Park Hyun-soo, as well as RM.

As per fans, Jimin's father sent a congratulatory plant to RM's sister. The message that accompanied the gift read,

“Park Hyun-soo, father of BTS Jimin, Congratulations on the progress”.

On the other hand, RM, who is currently serving in the military, also celebrated his younger sister's new business by sending her a plant.

“Sister! Cheers to a new beginning!," RM's message read.

Over the years, ARMYs have witnessed the reunion of the BTS members' families as they demonstrate their close bond through small, precious gestures. A fan on X emphasized the familial bonds between the members' families, writing,

“This is seriously so wholesome," a fan wrote.

“The way all of their families are so connected is so lovely.”- another fan said

“I love how Jimin and Namjoon's family is so close.”- a fan added

Many netizens voiced their thoughts on how supportive the BTS members and their families are.

“One thing about bangtan is that their families are also supportive of every member," an user stated.

“isn't it satisfying to witness bangtan's family members are also close just like the members," an user wrote.

“my minimoni, they are family," another fan wrote.

ARMYs also highlighted how Jimin and his father showcase kindness to others. Meanwhile, Park Hyun-soo also made headlines for hosting Jimin's FACE album giveaway for BTS fans who visited his cafe Magnate in Busan on its first release anniversary.

“Jimin's father makes me wanna believe that kindness is inherited," an user wrote.

“The Park family proves all the time what truly exemplary people they are," a fan wrote.

“There is genuinely no one like Jimin's dad who not only shows utmost love and support for Jimin but also the love and support he shows Jimin's chosen family BTS and even their family members," an user added.

BTS’ Jimin and Namjoon's solo music release

On June 28, 2024, Jimin dropped his solo single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring popular rapper Loco, which serves as the pre-release track to his upcoming album MUSE. The Like Crazy singer had been preparing for his second solo comeback before he enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023.

The Alone singer has also filmed other content for the promotion of his second solo album, MUSE, set to release on July 19. The album consists of six tracks, besides the pre-release song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. The songs are Who (titular tune), Rebirth (intro), Interlude: Showtime, Be Mine, Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson, and the previously released fan song Closer Than This.

On the other hand, RM dropped his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024. The album includes eleven songs namely Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude) with DOMI & JD BECK, Groin, Heaven, LOST!, Around the world in a day featuring Moses Sumney, ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), and Come Back to Me.

Meanwhile, RM and Jimin are expected to be discharged from their military service in 2025.

