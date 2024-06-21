"Another day, another missed hint" — Hilarious reactions erupt as fans find BTS' Jimin’s spoilers for MUSE’s pre-release title from 2023

Jimin’s upcoming song, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, is trending on the internet, as the BTS member previously gave a spoiler about it in 2023. On June 21, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the tracklist of BTS’ Jimin's upcoming solo album MUSE through their official social media pages.

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring Loco was revealed to be the pre-release track for the album, which clicked something in the netizens’ minds. Fans pointed out that Jimin once spoke about this title in the documentary Jimin’s Production Diary, which was released in 2023.

On the other hand, some fans were reminded of the Smeraldo Flower that was included in the storyline of BTS’ Universe, focusing on The Truth Untold track. Netizens shared their surprising and hilarious reactions on X as they missed a major spoiler given by the K-pop idol.

“They've been fooling me for 10 years now you'd think I'd pick on these things but I don't," a fan said.

“EPISODE 10000000 OF BTS MEMBERS SPOILING SOMETHING," a user commented.

“ARMYS missing the spoilers right in front of our salads," a fan added.

According to Jimin's Production Diary, he and the producers who worked on his first album, FACE, called themselves “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band." The Like Crazy singer was captured laughing, and netizens have recently figured out that the reason behind his laugh was the title of the song.

“So this is why JIMIN WAS LAUGHING SO HARD bc it was a spoiler about "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band," a fan stated.

“He knew perfectly that we wouldn’t have any ounce of clue at all," another user said.

“Jimin gave us a spoiler back in 2023 & look at the way he was giggling, he knew," a fan said.

A netizen speculated that the album might have been in production for two years, as the BTS vocalist had posted pictures with the producers back in August 2022. Tommy Brown, who has been named on the producer list of the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, was also seen in the photograph.

“Muse was created 2 YEARS AGO ?!!! the producer of smeraldo garden marching band insta post by jimin posted August 2022," a fan noted.

“I was like "awe. look at these adorable nerds” and thought nothing more of it….” a user stated.

BTS’ Jimin drops the tracklist for the upcoming solo album MUSE

On June 21, BIGHIT MUSIC held a crossword contest for fans before the release of the tracklist for Jimin's forthcoming album MUSE. Some of the hints were regarding the title track and the pre-release track of the album, creating a huge buzz among the netizens as they tried to figure out the answers.

Some fans found out the partial answer to the pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, as they connected the dots between BTS Universe’s Smeraldo Flower. This was because the album cover of MUSE illustrated a Smeraldo Flower.

Moreover, the pre-release song has garnered attention as it features renowned South Korean rapper Loco. Finally, the tracklist was unveiled to have six tracks besides the pre-release track: Who (titular tune), Rebirth (intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and the fan song Closer Than This.

Jimin's MUSE is scheduled to be released on July 19 at 1 p.m. KST.