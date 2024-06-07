BTS' Jimin reportedly named as one of the major donors at the Gyeongnam Future Education Foundation following 100 million KRW donation

On May 7, BTS’ Jimin was reportedly named as one of the major donors at Gyeongnam Future Education Foundation, managed by the Gyeongnam Provincial Office of Education. Previously on May 30, Yonhap News reported that Jimin had made a scholarship donation of 100 KRW for students in difficult financial situations living in the Gyeongnam region.

According to the Provincial Office of Education, a total of 187 million KRW was collected in 2024, marking more than double the amount received last year. The BTS member was one of the major donors for this project along with other contributors, including Good Neighbors Gyeongnam Business Headquarters, Korea Aerospace Industries, Muhak Good Day Sharing Foundation, and KT.

Superintendent Park Jong-hoon expressed his gratitude towards the donors and stated:

"Thank you for your kind heart for the future of our children. We will use the donation wisely.”

Jimin donated 100 million KRW to Gyeongnam Future Education Foundation (Images Via X/@jmnpromise)

How will the 100 million KRW donated by Jimin be used in the Gyeongnam region?

The BTS vocalist, Jimin, is currently serving in the South Korean military. According to Yonhap News, the Gyeongnam Provincial Office of Education stated that the singer's father, Park Hyun-soo, donated 100 million KRW on behalf of his son. Moreover, a scholarship award ceremony was also held on May 30, 2024.

Park Hyun-soo reportedly contacted the Provincial Office of Education in May and conveyed that he would like to contribute to the Gyeongnam Future Education Foundation to help students. He stated:

"I will provide scholarships to Gyeongnam students in difficult circumstances.”

High school students in their first year, who come from underprivileged families, are provided support and a saving amount of 60,000 KRW through this Gyeongnam Future Education Foundation. This amount is given every month for three years to the students.

The BTS member was born and brought up in Busan, he had no connection to the Gyeongnam region before this donation. An official from the Provincial office stated:

“Singer Jimin spent his school days in Busan and has no direct connection to Gyeongnam, but we understand that he made this donation with pure intentions for students in the province”

Previous donations made by Jimin

On February 23, 2024, Dispatch reported that Jimin was named as an honoree of the Nam-gu Hometown Love Donation System Donor Hall of Fame for his hefty donation. Last year, the Like Crazy singer donated 5 million KRW to the Busan Nam-gu Love Donation System which was the largest amount a person could donate under the scheme.

The BTS member was one of the 7 major donors to the Hall of Fame and he was the only celebrity on the list on February 23, 2024. As per the Dispatch's report, the singer made this donation to fulfill his father Park Hyun-soo’s wish, who is known for his notable participation in community service. Moreover, Nam-gu in Busan is the area where his father's café is located.

Furthermore, the FACE singer is also known for his consistent contributions at the Busan, Gangwon, and Jeonnam offices. He donated 100 million KRW in February 2023 to the Korean committee of UNICEF, to help provide emergency relief to families in Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquake.