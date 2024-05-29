Jimin's 'Like Crazy' becomes the 3rd longest charting song by a K-pop artist on the Spotify Global Chart, surpassing BTS' 'Butter'

On Wednesday, May 29, Jimin's solo song Like Crazy, which serves as the title track of his first album FACE, became the third longest-charting song by a Korean artist on the Spotify Global Chart. Like Crazy has surpassed Jimin’s song Butter with his group BTS. The R&B song has spent 429 days on the Spotify Daily Chart (Global) since its release in 2023.

On May 6, Like Crazy became the second longest charting song by K-pop act Spotify USA Daily Top Songs (Global). The song spent over 195 days on the chart, surpassing FIFTY FIFTY's viral track Cupid (Twin version) to achieve this feat. The song has also become the longest-charting song by a K-pop solo artist on Spotify USA Global.

Expand Tweet

Trending

BTS’ Jimin's Like Crazy sets a new record as the 3rd longest-charting song on Spotify's Global Chart

Jimin released his first solo album FACE on March 24, 2023, featuring six tracks, including the title track Like Crazy, Face-Off, Interlude: Dive, Alone, Set Me Free Pt. 2, and Like Crazy (English Version).

Ever since his official solo debut, the singer has made several records through his music, receiving appreciation from listeners and fans. The title track made an unprecedented record, becoming the first song by a K-pop solo artist to rank No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Although the singer is completing the mandatory service, his song has set a new record, becoming the third-longest-charting song on the Spotify Daily Top Songs Chart (Global). With the recent record, the song is just behind Dynamite by BTS (#1) and My Universe by BTS and Coldplay (#2).

As per the stream recording website, Kworb, Like Crazy, has amassed over 1.1 billion plays on Spotify following the data recorded on May 27. Furthermore, it ranked No. 93 on the Spotify US Weekly Chart as per the data recorded between May 17 and May 23. It has now spent 30 weeks on the US Weekly Chart as the first and only Korean song to do so.

Previously, on April 15, the album FACE surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first and only album by a K-pop artist to have a Korean-language album reach this milestone.

Jimin's recent appearance on Mini & Moni Music

Expand Tweet

The BTS leader RM made his comeback with the album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024. A day later, Jimin made a surprise appearance in the video titled Mini & Moni Music, where the two members shared insights on music, personalities, and difficulties they faced in their careers together, among other topics.

Jimin described RM's second album, Right Place, Wrong Person, like a daily life journal where he could feel all the raw emotions shared by the Indigo singer.

“When I heard the album, I was just like a diary, 'I have a lot on my mind, and I feel a little suffocated,'” Jimin said.

Moreover, as the two spoke about RM's leadership, Jimin appreciated his efforts towards his duties and also acknowledged the difficulties he faced.

“I just know he was going through a hard time, and the weight of being the leader of BTS is something I can't even imagine even though I'm right beside him,” he said.

Mini & Moni Music is available on BANGTAN TV, the official YouTube channel of the group.