BTS’ Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ becomes the second longest-charting K-Pop act in Spotify USA Daily Top Songs Chart’s history

On May 6, 2024, BTS member Jimin achieved another record on the music streaming platform, Spotify. Jimin’s song, Like Crazy, became the second longest charting song on Spotify USA global after FIFTY FIFTY’s grossing song, Cupid (Twin version). Like Crazy achieved this feat in 196 days, just one day longer than Cupid, which achieved it in 195 days.

Expand Tweet

While Like Crazy didn’t secure the number 1 spot, it remains the longest charting song on the chart. The track serves as the co-title track of Jimin’s solo debut album, FACE. Some fans have even fondly referred to America as "Jimerica" as a nod to the BTS member's influence on the country and its musical charts.

Jimin's Like Crazy unlocks new Spotify record in USA

The Spotify USA chart stands as a dynamic reflection of the most streamed songs and artists in the United States on the popular music streaming platform, Spotify. Renowned for its influence, it holds a significant position in the global music scene.

Since its release in March 2023, Like Crazy has captivated the K-pop community, making waves and setting multiple records, many of which are unprecedented.

On May 6, 2024, Like Crazy by Jimin achieved the feat of being the second longest charting K-pop song on Spotify. Additionally, it secured the title of the longest charting song by a K-pop soloist.

Expand Tweet

Like Crazy has also reached a massive milestone by crossing over 1.076 billion streams on Spotify, surpassing Wannabe by the SPICE GIRLS, an English girl group. SPICE GIRLS is a reputed group from the 2000s, known for their numerous achievements and records.

Here is a list of the longest charting songs by K-pop acts on Spotify USA (days):

1. Dynamite — 332

2. Like Crazy — 196

3. Cupid — 195

Like Crazy was the biggest gainer on the Spotify Top Songs USA Chart just a day ago, on May 5, 2024. It escalated in position by 49 spots and currently ranks at #110.

In addition to its chart success, the track is the fastest song by a Korean soloist to surpass a whopping 1 billion streams on Spotify. Additionally, it became the first song in a decade to maintain four consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100. Even now, the song continues to achieve a high daily average of streams on the platform.

Like Crazy marked a pivotal moment in Jimin’s career as a solo artist. The success of his album, FACE, propelled him to become one of the most successful K-pop artists of the year 2023, alongside his bandmate, Jungkook.