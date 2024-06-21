“PROUD OF YOU”- Fans react as BTS’ Jimin is revealed to have penned down six tracks and participated in overall creation of his upcoming album, MUSE

BTS’ Jimin has created a huge buzz on social media as he has been credited as the co-writer on six tracks of his upcoming album MUSE. On June 20, Hangkyung, a South Korean media agency, and BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that Jimin participated in composing and penning six out of seven songs featured on his forthcoming album.

According to the agency, the K-pop idol has contributed his stories to the album with utmost honesty which is gaining attention among netizens. Moreover, the album will embark on Jimin's journey to search for the source of his inspiration, so the title of the album is MUSE.

They also revealed the theme of the album which connects all seven songs to “Love”. Fans took to social media to express their pride in the artist while also appreciating his talents.

Trending

“PROUD OF YOU” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

“He has absolutely blown me away in awe, in splendor, in amazement at his deeply artistic talent. He's an intuitively feeling, emotive being. I feel so blessed to witness his bloom.” another fan added.

“My baby is a composer, a producer , a writer, HE'S EVERYTHING.” a user stated.

Previously, Jimin was credited for co-writing songs like Like Crazy, Face-off, Alone, and Set Me Free Pt. 2 from his first solo album FACE.

“Writing credits on 6 tracks and production credits on 2 and overall full involvement oh I know a BANGER of an album is coming.” a fan said.

“I knew it cz pen game is nothing new for tannies.” a user commented.

“An all rounder musician how can we not stan” a user said.

Netizens have anticipated the release of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, a pre-release track from MUSE set to release on June 28, 2024. According to the agency, this song will be an energetic combination of marching bands, large-scale orchestral instrumentals, and the Hip-hop genre.

Moreover, it features popular South Korean rapper Loco. Netizens look forward to the vocal synergy the two artists will bring to this track.

Expand Tweet

“Omg...marching band mochi was not on my bangtan bingo card!!! This is going to be off the scale!!!.” another user stated.

“This sounds like another Set Me Free pt.2.. ohhhh this will be her twin sistaaah! He's gonna eat thissss.” a fan stated.

“Oh my god this combination of words was MADE FOR ME what do you mean large scale orchestra!!!!” a fan said.

BTS’ Jimin reveals the title track for upcoming second solo album MUSE to be Who

Expand Tweet

On June 20, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the tracklist of BTS' Jimin’s second solo album, MUSE. The album contains seven tracks: Who, Rebirth (intro), Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

The hip-hop R&B song Who will serve as the title track for the album which has an extensive bounce and guitar work. It was produced by Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, producer Pete Nappi, Tenroc, and singer-songwriter and Grammy Award nominee Jon Bellion.

Moreover, on June 22 and 23, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC plans to unveil concept photos and videos sequentially, which would give an insight into the upcoming album MUSE.

Jimin's second solo album MUSE is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 19 at 1 p.m. KST.