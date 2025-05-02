"Genius RM"— Fans react as reference from BTS' Blood, Sweat & Tears, solo song Out of Love, seen in Stop The Rain with Epik High's Tablo

BTS’ RM is going viral for referencing previously released group and solo songs in the latest track Stop The Rain with Epik High's Tablo. On May 2, 2025, Tablo released the official animated music video for Stop The Rain, featuring the BTS leader.

Ad

The song showcases the vulnerable sides of the musicians, and Tablo described it as part of their personal journals. As the animated video for Stop The Rain was released, fans rushed to YouTube to stream it. Observant fans noticed that a portion of the lyrics included a reference to his solo song Forever Rain:

“I’m trying to stop the (forever) rain.”

Another one features BTS’ hit track Blood Sweat & Tears, released in 2016, alongside Out of Love, the B-side track from Kim Namjoon’s second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person (2024):

Ad

Trending

“But you have to know my life is out of (blood, sweat & tears) love.”

According to Rolling Stone, the song explores themes of mental health and s*icidal thoughts. After hearing the lyrics, fans couldn't hold back their tears, facing a whirlpool of emotions. They took to social media to praise RM for his lyrical artistry while expressing their feelings.

"Genius RM. I COULD NOT STOP CRYING. It hurt me deep in my heart. Its RAW . But Namjoons voice is the healer. I think Tablo was right to release now has we can give Namjoon everything possible on his home coming," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Namjoon, what kind of intelligence do you have, you think deeply," a fan added.

"The poet, the connections made! The love for his previous song forever rain," a user wrote.

Netizens revealed being emotional after reading the song's heartfelt lyrics—

"The moment i noticed this, the tears fell even harder. oh, Namjoon… my heart ached in ways words can’t hold," a user commented.

Ad

"The more I look at the lyrics the more I can feel something break inside me," another user commented.

"Saw this while watching the MV and had to take some time to pause," a fan wrote.

Fans mentioned that the lyrics reminded them of Kim Namjoon's mixtape Mono.

"ADDED TO MY PERSONAL PLAYLIST SO SO FAST!," a user stated.

Ad

"THE LYRICS, I AM JUST LISTENING TO IT ANS OH MY GOD NAMJOON," a fan mentioned.

"Stop the rain is so mono coded too," a netizen wrote.

Epik High's Tablo opens about BTS’ RM's active contribution on Stop The Rain in a recent interview

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an interview with Rolling Stone on May 1, 2025, Tablo of Epik High spoke about how closely RM of BTS contributed to their latest collaboration Stop The Rain. Tablo praised the INDIGO singer for his active involvement in the lyrics by being open about his thoughts on certain lines.

Tablo recalled his time as a junior artist working with other Korean musicians, during which he couldn’t openly share his ideas for changing lyrics.

Ad

“The way he treated both these collabs made me feel kind of honored that he was putting so much effort into it. He cared enough to make it a great song. There was another bridge that made the song longer,” he said.

"I thought about how when I was younger, working with other artists on their songs, if I didn't think something was really the best choice, I would just let it fly and remain quiet. I thought that was what you're supposed to do. But in retrospect, maybe I should've said something, too, and given them the opportunity to rethink an idea. That's a true collaboration. I will always be grateful to RM for caring enough to go out on a limb like he always does.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Tablo revealed that he expedited the release of "Stop The Rain" since BTS’ RM is currently fulfilling his military conscription. The Epik High member made this decision to protect RM from any negative reactions from anti-fans regarding this track.

Epik High's Tablo and Kim Namjoon’s Stop The Rain animated video is now available to stream on YouTube.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More