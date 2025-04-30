"Love their interactions"- Fans react as Ji Ye-eun shares difficulties in approaching BTS' Jin on Kian's Bizarre B&B due to his stardom

Ji Ye-eun revealed her struggle of approaching BTS’ Jin during the filming of Kian's Bizarre B&B. On April 29, 2025, Ji Ye-eun appeared on Song Eun-yi's YouTube channel, VIVO TV, talking about how she grew closer to Kian84 and the Moon singer on the Netflix variety show.

Ad

Notably, Ji Ye-eun and Jin joined the bizarre guesthouse variety show led by Kian84 as employees. The SNL star stated that she became friends with Kian's Bizarre B&B co-cast members, but she was concerned about approaching Jin in the beginning. Due to his overwhelming popularity, she believed she would receive a negative response from fans if she got closer to him.

“Jin oppa is such a world star; I didn't know how to approach him. I thought I might be criticized for nothing if I was next to him.”

Ad

Trending

Despite her concerns, the two showcased a wholesome banter as they had a sibling-like bond.

“Yes... I couldn't do that in that place. I was able to show people the real brother and sister's chemistry. We kept fighting, and Kian oppa stopped us. lol,”

As the clips started making the rounds on social media, fans shared their thoughts about the BTS vocalist and Ji Ye-eun's bond on Kian's Bizarre B&B. They stated that the two celebrities' friendly fights and bickering were hilarious.

Ad

"Love their interactions," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's totally normal for her to feel like she needs to be careful. But she’s doing a great job approaching and the way she talks to him—it feels natural. Honestly, it’s kinda fun watching those two bicker and mess with each other like that," a fan added.

"i like it when they fight and kian stop them," a user stated.

Ad

Fans also shared their thoughts on other netizens making assumptions about Jin and Ji Ye-eun's dynamic on the show.

"I will always remember YeEun as the only person who managed to male senior idols and worldwide handsome people complain a lot because they felt that the results of her photos were not good-looking. That's sibling meet peak level," a netizen wrote.

Ad

"Even she says they are like brother and sister, she must have seen the weridos on ig and tiktok shipping them and the poor thing had to say they are like siblings," a fan mentioned.

"Poor girl. I know he also took that into consideration to protect her. Girls shouldn't be afraid to talk and interact with him like any other man, is the most normal thing," a user added.

Ad

BTS’ Jin and Ji Ye-eun’s dynamic: From Kian's Bizarre B&B to RUN JIN

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Netflix variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B, starring Kian84, BTS vocalist Jin, and South Korean actress Ji Ye-eun, showed the unique world of Kim Hee-min, aka Kian84. While the trio ran the guesthouse with an absurd interior, Jin and Ji Ye-eun took on the role of housekeeping and looking after the guests.

Ji Ye-eun and Jin went viral several times for their hilarious interactions on social media. In particular, a scene where Jin appeared to be upset with Ji Ye-eun for wearing his military slippers, and the two began to bicker over it. Another instance where Jin made an uncle joke and believed Ji Ye-eun found it funny. However, Ji Ye-eun was baffled over Jin's sense of humor.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

They were seen quarreling throughout the show, and Kian84 could not make them stop. This continued when the Kian's Bizarre B&B cast reunited on RUN JIN Episode 30. They fought over food items during a game where Kian84 was unable to end their playful banter.

Meanwhile, fans may catch up with Kian's Bizarre B&B on Netflix and RUN JIN on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More