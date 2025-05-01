"He already packed his bags"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Namjoon shares Military Countdown on Instagram story 

On May 1, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon shared Military Countdown through his Instagram story, leaving the fandom in an emotional state. In the update, a bear with the board featuring "D-40" was displayed, with the statement that there were only forty days left for the male artist to be discharged from his duty.

"You have 40 days until you will be discharged from the military! Hang in there. You can go out soon!" it read.

Subsequently, the male artist added the phrase, "I will be out soon!" on the update. Kim Namjoon's story about the military countdown circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared varied opinions, stating that he was eager to leave the place as much as they wanted his comeback.

Excitedly, an X user speculated that Kim Namjoon must have packed his bags already.

"He already packed his bags," the user wrote.

The fandom stated they were counting days for the K-pop idol's discharge date as well.

"Nobody hates that damm military Era more than namjoon," a fan reacted.

"We are counting down as well, Namjoon. We are waiting out here for you," a fan shared.

"Honestly he's so strong because if i were him, even thinking sth like "I'm leaving SOON" when i still got FORTY days left would make me want to off myself instead of waiting out those forty days," a fan commented.

The internet users added that they would welcome Kim Namjoon with open arms.

"We will welcome you with open arms and the rest of our beloved," a user reacted.

"i swear he will have long list of songs by the time Joon get out," a user shared.

"No matter how happy I am that he's leaving, it will never come close to happy he is to be leaving. Bro been sick and TIREDT of that place," a user mentioned.

BTS' Kim Namjoon and Epik High' Tablo's upcoming track Stop The Rain will address mental and physical abuse

On May 1, 2025, the media outlet Rolling Stone released an exclusive interview featuring Epik High's Tablo, where he discussed his upcoming track, Stop The Rain, with Kim Namjoon. The song would talk about mental and physical abuse, accompanied by an ideation of s*icide.

Tablo further confessed that he wanted to drop the track while the BTS leader was in the military to protect him from any harm.

"If it was just my song with only me on it, I would have been OK with releasing this song right away. But with RM on it, it's a different story. I worried about how it could impact him. I didn't want him to be harmed in any way," he added.

Kim Namjoon and Tablo's Stop The Rain is slated for release on May 2, 2025.

