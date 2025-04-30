Top 10 thought-provoking quotes by BTS' Kim Namjoon

BTS' Kim Namjoon, aka RM, is a multifaceted individual with expertise in rapping, songwriting, and producing songs and has been associated with BigHit Music. He holds the position of leader and main rapper in the South Korean boy band BTS. The male artist made his official debut with the group on June 13, 2013, with the band's first single album 2 Cool 4 Skool on June 13, 2013.

Kim Namjoon has been famous worldwide for his thought-provoking lyricism, meaningful conversations, deep messages, understanding of human behavior, sensitivity towards issues, and messages of self-love. He inspires individuals worldwide to become better people. Subsequently, the fans follow the books and phrases he shares on platforms such as Instagram, Weverse, and Twitter. Some of his memorable quotes have been provided below:

10 unforgettable quotes from BTS' Kim Namjoon

BTS' Kim Namjoon made his debut as a soloist on December 2, 2022, with Indigo. The record was released through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus. It featured ten tracks, including Yun, Still Life, All Day, Forg_tful, Closer, Change pt.2, Lonely, Hectic, Wild Flower, and No.2. He later dropped his second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024.

Kim Namjoon's album featured eleven tracks, including Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, Out of Love, Domodachi (feat Little Simz),? (Interlude), Groin, Around The World In A Day (feat Moses Sumney), Heaven, Lost!, Credit Roll, and Come Back to Me.

Some of the memorable quotes from BTS' Kim Namjoon have been listed below:

1) "Maybe I made a mistake yesterday, but yesterday's me is still me. I am who I am today, with all my faults. Tomorrow I might be a tiny bit wiser, and that's me too. These faults and mistakes are what I am, making up the brightest stars in the constellation of my life. I have come to love myself for who I was, who I am, and who I hope to become."

2) "I think the biggest love is the love for oneself, so if you want to love others, you should love yourself first."

3) "The only way to truly heal and grow is by facing our own pain and struggles."

4) "It's hard to admit it, but we can't solve every kind of problem. Sometimes it just feels too much to bear myself. But when things are too tough I think of the faces I love, and who love me, like you. Sh*t truly happens and it might not change. But it's okay to fail and tumble. I hope we can stay strong and fly together, whatever's underneath the ground."

5) "Perhaps life is not a process of finding bright and shiny things among insignificant things, but rather learning how those seemingly insignificant things were in fact truly shiny moments."

6) "We could talk and be happy without thinking about the rules of the world. That's all I want."

7) "I think that there's no need to live your life based on the standard of others. Everyone says, "Dream big." But I don't think you have to live so fiercely like that all the time. And some people live fiercely, although they don't seem to. So if you hear, "You should be more diligent,' 'You don't seem to have a dream.' If you hear that, don't be discouraged. That's not the truth. The person who tells you that might not know what he wants to do or what he is up to. Just trust yourself and live a healthy and happy life like me. So find what makes you happy."

8) "Everyone suffers in their life. There are many sad days, but rather than sad days, we hope to have better days. That's what makes us live. That's what makes us live. That's what makes us dream. That's what drives us to desire something."

9) "You can make mistakes, make bad choices, run into things, and be immature, and there can be regrets when you look back even now, but I truly want to believe that this is the best version of myself."

10) "Be a better human first, then engage in your craft, whether it be music or other forms of creation."

Kim Namjoon and Epik High's Tablo's collaborative track STOP THE RAIN is slated to premiere on May 2, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

