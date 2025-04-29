"Bring my family back" - Fans react as BTS' Jin mentions Kim Namjoon on Run Jin Episode 32

On April 29, 2025, BTS' Jin mentioned Kim Namjoon on Run Jin episode 32, leaving the fandom emotional. The episode was uploaded on the official BANGTAN TV YouTube channel titled Game Master Showdown 2.

During a game, the male artist had to guess the personality whose half-face was displayed on the screen. Subsequently, he said it was the face of RM. However, the male artist was wrong. The picture was of Park Myungsoo.

Subsequently, the clip where Jin mentioned Kim Namjoon circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared varied opinions, stating that the former must be missing the latter. One X user posted:

"Omg jin is missing jooni....bring my family back from military."

The fandom questioned BTS' Jin's answer sarcastically and wondered which part of the face displayed on the screen looked like RM's.

"Jin...how could u even say that it's kim namjoon," a fan reacted.

"Jin, which part of this photo that looks like Namjoon," a fan shared.

"Jin saw big lips up close and immediately thought Kim Namjoon," a fan commented.

The internet users stated that BTS' Jin must be missing Kim Namjoon.

"Jin is so funny I laughed and rolled all over the floor with his guess," a user reacted.

"From where it look like joonie," a user shared.

"run jin pd making them guess who this is and the first thing seokjin thought about is kim namjoon he really does live 24/7 in seokjin's mind," a user commented.

BTS' Jin would release his second solo album, Echo

On April 14, 2025, BigHit Music posted on Weverse to announce the release of BTS' Jin's second solo album, Echo. In the announcement, the agency described the message of record, which has been provided below:

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound."

The record label further mentioned:

"Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS Jin and his new album, Echo."

The record would feature seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. YENA), Rope It, A Journey With Clouds, Background, and To Me Today.

Echo is slated for release on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time through BigHit Music.

