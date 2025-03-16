 "Something's coming"—Fans speculate BTS' Kim Namjoon's reported comeback following the removal of his Instagram bio

On March 14, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon removed his bio from Instagram, igniting speculations among the ARMYs that he would soon make his much-anticipated comeback. He deleted "right place, wrong person" from the description and also the promotional account @rpwprpwprpwp.

For the unversed, Right Place, Wrong Person is the second full-length album dropped on May 24, 2024, through BigHit Music. The record features Lost! as the title track. The album has eleven tracks, including Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, Out of Love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz),? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, Lost!, Around the World in a Day (feat. Moses Sumney), Credit Roll, and Come Back To Me.

Subsequently, the male artist' latest social media activity circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Netizens assumed that he would soon make his comeback following the military discharge. Excitedly, an X user wrote:

"Something’s coming."

Fans mentioned that BTS' Kim Namjoon started writing his new album in his notebook. They also assumed that the RPWP era is finally over, and they would like to see a new side of the male artist.

"Bro started scribbling that new album in his little notebook and dinosaur topper pen," a fan reacted.

"Pls I hope he DOES NOT delete all his post again, i rely emotionally on them," a fan shared.

"RPWP era is over... I'm excited for whatever is next," a fan commented.

"Thanks for everything rpwp, love you to bits," a fan mentioned.

The fandom speculated that he is getting "ready for the next phase."

"He is getting ready for cb. RPWP era was during his service, and he is about to get discharged," a user reacted.

"He's getting ready for the next phase and come back," a user shared.

"Bro is ready to come ouuuuuut! he’s already preparing his IG bio for something," a user commented.

"he’s about to add a countdown I just know it," a user mentioned.

BTS' Kim Namjoon's documentary Right People, Wrong Place will be streamed at Helsinki Cine Asia

BTS' Kim Namjoon's documentary titled, Right People, Wrong Place, will be screened at Helsinki Cine Asia. This is the only festival dedicated for the celebration of contemporary Asian films. The event will take place from March 13 to March 16, 2025. The project features the intimate and personal insights of the male artist.

The official synopsis for the documentary has been provided below:

"A film that chronicles artist RM's eight-month production of his second solo album, "Right Place, Wrong Person" while candidly recording the endless concerns of the person Kim Namjoon and the things he immerses himself in and loves."

BTS' Kim Namjoon is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

