"Music that heals connects and remembers"- Fans react as BTS' Kim Namjoon shares Moonbin's tribute song on Instagram story

On April 19, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon shared Moonbin's heartfelt tribute track 꿈속의 문(Moon): Memory of the Moon through the social media handle Instagram story, where he tagged the official account of group member Cha Eun-woo. He added the Spotify link for the song. The male artist captioned the post, praising the True Beauty actor's efforts in creating a memorable piece for the late singer.
"Cha Eun-woo, You Worked hard."
For those unversed, ASTRO's official YouTube channel dropped the song 꿈속의 문(Moon): Memory of the Moon on April 19, 2025.
The video features Moonbin's friends, including ASTRO members, Cha Eun-woo, Stray Kids' Bang Chan, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, Mingyu, Wonwoo, Dokyeom, Seungkwan, VIVIZ, and MONSTA X's Kihyun, I.M, and Minhyuk, Billie's Moon Sua, Kim Doyeon, SF9's Chani, Choi Yoojung, Kim Doyeon, and Choi Yoojung. They participated in the creation of the piece.
Subsequently, BTS' Kim Namjoon's Instagram story and heartfelt support for Moonbin circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.
"Music that heals connects and remembers. RM, you did something truly touching for Moonbin," a fan tweeted.
The fandom stated that BTS' Kim Namjoon sharing Moonbin's tribute track was a beautiful gesture and that they could feel the love showered on the late artist across the entertainment industry.
"RM sharing Moonbin's tribute song is such a beautiful gesture. The respect and love for Moonbin is felt across the industry," a fan reacted.
"Namjoon posting the tribute song for the late ASTRO Moonbin. The way he tagged eunwoo with the caption: you've worked hard OMG," a fan shared.
"When BTS shows up to honor a legend... the heartfelt energy is unmatched," a fan commented.
The internet users further mentioned that they were proud of his family, group members, close friends, and others for working hard for ASTRO's Moonbin.
"cried when i saw joonie posting it, cried when i listened to it, or literally broke down. i stanned astro bad some years ago, and when the news about binie’s death came, tho i wasn’t stanning them anymore, it HIT and it still does the song is so beautiful. i miss him," a user shared.
"Seriously such a hard day for those who knows Bin personally. To his family, members, dearest friends, and fans. You’ve all worked hard, and I’m sure he’s cheering you on from his happy place," a user commented.
"My joonie is such a good person ,you are still remembered in our memories moonbin rest in paradise," a user mentioned.
More about the recent activities of BTS' Kim Namjoon
BTS' Kim Namjoon released his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, through BigHit Music. The record featured guest appearances, including Moses Sumney, Little Simz, Domi, JD Beck, and others. The record featured 11 tracks, which have been listed below:
- Right People, Wrong Place
- Nuts
- Out of Love
- Domodachi (featuring Little Simz)
- "? (Interlude with Domi and JD Beck)
- Groin
- Heaven
- Lost!
- Around the World in a Day (featuring Moses Sumney)
- Credit Roll
- Come back to me
For those unversed, Moonbin was found dead at his home on April 19, 2023, by his manager.