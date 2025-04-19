On April 19, 2025, ASTRO's official YouTube channel dropped the tribute track, titled '꿈속의 문(Moon): Memory of the Moon' for Moonbin, leaving the K-pop Community in an emotional state. The five-minute and 39-second video featured multiple K-pop idols singing the lyrics dedicated to the late male artist in the studio while reading the music sheet.

The late artist' friends, including ASTRO members, Cha Eun-woo, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Stray Kids' Bang Chan, VIVIZ, Dokyeom, and Seungkwan, I.M, MONSTA X's Kihyun and Minhyuk, Billie's Moon Sua, Kim Doyeon, Naungjae, SF9's Chani, and Choi Yoojung, all participated in the track.

Subsequently, the tribute song 꿈속의 문(Moon): Memory of the Moon for ASTRO member circulated among the K-pop fandom. The fanbase was overwhelmed with gratitude and love shown to the late idol.

They shared multiple snippets sharing their opinion. An X user tweeted:

"To be so loved, it's sweet how they all came together for a tribute song, I'm sure he's feeling all the love and I hope it provides comfort to the fans too."

The fandom stated that the male artist' memories were honored beautifully. They were elated and emotional to see his friends dedicating a heartfelt and precious track to the late artist.

"What a beautiful sound and a way to honour his memory,"- a fan reacted.

"the fact that all of them are busy with their respective schedules, but still, all of them saved time for moonbin, says a lot. im so glad astro have such genuine friends that they can share their sentiments with,"- a fan shared.

"21 of moonbins friends writing and dedicating a song for him. 21 beautiful voices. 21 beautiful souls. 21 beautiful friends. moonbin you’re so loved and I hope you can feel it all around you,"- a fan commented.

"About the song Memory of the Moon “A letter to Moonbin who will be waiting if you open the door to the moon" This reminds me of the mv U&Iverse where they open the door an found Moonbin waiting. It feels like the universe heard their wish and let them reunite with him again,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users mentioned ASTRO member would always be missed. They mentioned they sobbed like a baby when his friends and family started harmonizing the lyrics together.

"the thing about grief is that the pain never goes away, you'll just have to learn how to live with it" you will never be forgotten, moonbin. you are loved and missed by many people here!! we will always remember you whenever we look at the moon,"- a user reacted.

"IM CRYING SO MUCH AT THE SCENE WHERE ALL OF MOONBINS FRIENDS AND FAMILY STARTED HARMONIZING AND SINGING TOGETHER AND MAKING A 5 MINUTE SONG JUST FOR HIM… MOONBIN YOU ARE SO LOVED,"- a user shared.

"my moonbin, i hope that you can feel the love that all of your friends, family, and arohas are sending to you these days you are our moon, our sun, and our star and we love you eternally,"- a user mentioned.

"This song… it felt like you were right there, sitting beside them — smiling, listening, maybe even humming along. We miss you in ways words can’t carry. But today, they sang, and we all remembered: You were love. You are love. And you always will be,"- a user commented.

BTS' Kim Namjoon shared the heartfelt tribute song for Moonbin through his Instagram story

On April 19, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon took to his official Instagram handle, where he shared the heartfelt tribute track 꿈속의 문(Moon): Memory of the Moon on the story. He tagged the social media handle of fellow ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo and captioned the story, 'You Worked Hard.'

For those unversed, the male artist was found dead at his house on April 19, 2023, in Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea. He was 25 at the time. The male artist was buried on April 22, 2023. It is to be noted that the burial site and the funeral procession were refrained from disclosure as per the request from his family.

For those unversed, the male artist was a multifaceted individual with expertise in singing, dancing, and acting. He was associated with the label Fantagio Entertainment.

