Why was Bobby Shmurda's 2025 Still Alive Tour cancelled? Rapper apologizes to fans, takes "full responsibility"

Bobby Shmurda's 2025 Still Alive Tour, which was scheduled to begin on May 15, 2025, has been cancelled as announced by the rapper via an Instagram post on May 7, 2025.

Shmurda blamed Sergio Patillo and Philip Stengel for the tour cancellation. The former is the founder and CEO of Oakstreet Media, and the latter is a booking agent with Halo Touring.

Stengel took to Instagram to share that the Still Alive Tour was cancelled "due to an average of 10 tickets sold per show." In his IG post, Stengel said that such numbers weren't viable under any circumstances, regardless of the artist.

Shmurda's post announcing tour cancellation (Image via Instagram/ @itsbobbyshmurda)

In the Instagram post announcing his tour cancellation, Bobby Shmurda attached screenshots of a conversation between Philip Stengel, Sergio Patillo, and himself discussing that it was due to a lack of promotion that the tickets didn't sell. Apologizing to his audience, the rapper wrote:

"I take full responsibility I have to go through lawsuits with these guys @philipstengel works at @halotouring @igetgwop that I knew better to do business with let this be a life lesson to all business owners and affiliate .Don’t leave nothing in no one hands don’t matter how much you gotta work. "

The rapper also mentioned that nobody would treat one's work as their own unless they had a "top pause", which happens once in a blue moon, adding that money doesn't make one a boss. Repeating his apology, Shmurda said that he might have to go through some lawsuits and spend lawyer fees, stating that this isn't new for him and that he's been fighting.

In the last slide of his IG post, Bobby Shmurda mentioned a quote reportedly targeting Stengel and Patillo, stating:

"Don't blame a clown for acting like a clown. Ask yourself why you keep going to the circus.”

"The problem wasn't promotion- it was demand": Halo Touring's agent comments on Bobby Shmurda's 2025 tour getting cancelled

After Shmurda blamed Philip Stengel, Sergio Patillo for the lack of tickets sold, resulting in his 2025 tour getting cancelled, Halo Touring's booking agent, Stengel, showcased his side of the story via an Instagram post on May 7, 2025.

In the IG post, the Halo Touring agent wrote:

“Bobby Shmurda chose to publicly vent rather than acknowledge performance metrics. His frustration is understood, but the numbers don't lie. The problem wasn't promotion-it was demand. This industry isn't about emotion; it's about execution. If 10 people are buying tickets, there's no show. Period. This post was a distraction. The facts are the facts."

Additionally, Philip Stengel took to his Instagram Story to share screenshots of the ticket metrics in question, wherein Bobby Schmurda's show sold only 5 tickets in Washington D.C, and no tickets for the shows in Hampton and Colorado.

Philip Stengel's IG story concerning Shmurda (Image via Instagram/ @philipstengel)

Stengel added in another IG Story that he advised Shmurda to reschedule his tour, however, he cancelled it and went public with the accusations. Addressing the way Bobby Schmurda reportedly talked to him, the Halo Touring agent mentioned that it was fair for him to ask for his fade, given the rapper called him a 'b*tch' and threatened to shoot him in the face.

While Bobby Shmurda's 2025 Still Alive Tour stands cancelled at the moment, the tour was supposed to take place between May 15, 2025, and June 19, 2025, spanning 19 cities including Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.

