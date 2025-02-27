Drake allegedly canceled remaining tour dates because of "routing mess up" and to avoid paying overheads, The Breakfast Club claims 

Drake has officially canceled the upcoming four shows of his Anita Max Win Tour across Australia and New Zealand. The confirmation about the cancellation was done by a representative in a statement to Rolling Stone AU/NZ as well as a notification was shared on Ticketek.

The rapper's team cited "scheduling conflicts" as the reason behind the postponement of the four show dates. Loren Lorosa and others spoke about this situation on The Breakfast Club in an episode that was uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday, February 26.

Apart from Lorosa, the episode had Jess Hilarious, DJ Envy, and Charlamagne tha God discussing the abrupt cancellation by Drizzy's team. Loren first narrated the situation, stating that fans apparently weren't convinced that "scheduling conflict" was the primary reason behind the cancellation, since it was a tour and everything had to be taken care of.

Loren Lorosa then stated that they contacted a source to get more detailed information on the matter. She then read a message from the apparent source. The message read:

"Everything is good. Y'all can relax on Drake. They just had a routing mess up towards the end of the tour. Basically they had Drake doing four shows in 16 days. So, essentially if he had done that he'd have been sitting around in Australia doing nothing for 12 days and it's a huge waste of overhead for the tour."

Charlamagne tha God then claimed that Drizzy could have just traveled back home during the 12-day gap, and that the "routing mess up" excuse didn't "make sense" to him.

Lorosa, however, mentioned that the rapper had a big team with him who also had to be shifted back, and that if he had to return home, that would be a costly affair.

Charlamagne finally stated that he believed that there could be more behind the cancelation than the apparent "routing mess up."

Drake's team revealed that the tickets for the canceled shows would be treated as valid for the rescheduled ones

As mentioned before, Drake's team issued a statement to Rolling Stone AU/NZ , in which they confirmed the cancelation and even apologized for the inconvenience caused to people. They further shared details about the tickets and confirmed that the tickets for the affected shows would be considered for the rescheduled ones too.

However, fans could opt to get refunds as well. According to 9news.com.au, they can do this by lodging a complaint online on the official website of Ticketek. The rep for the Canadian rapper further clarified that only the refunded tickets would go for sale since the shows reportedly were sold out. The statement read:

"All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale."

Drake has not commented on the cancellations as of now.

