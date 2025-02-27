Drake cancels Australia and New Zealand tour dates: How to get refunds & all you need to know

Canadian rapper Drake, who is in the middle of his Anita Max Win Tour across Australia and New Zealand, reportedly called off the four upcoming shows, after the last one in Brisbane on Tuesday, February 25. A representative of the rapper officially confirmed the news in a statement given to Rolling Stone AU/NZ on February 26, citing "scheduling conflict" as the reason behind the cancellation.

The rep further told the outlet that they were trying to reschedule the affected shows. The statement then confirmed that the tickets for the canceled shows would be considered valid for new show dates. However, fans can also choose to get refunds for those tickets, which would then go for sale.

According to the statement:

"We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows. All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale."

Drake's team further apologized for the inconvenience caused due to the last-minute cancellations and clarified that they will soon release the rescheduled dates. The canceled show dates are:

March 4, 2025- Brisbane

March 7, 2025- Sydney

March 15, 2025- Auckland

March 16, 2025- Auckland

The notification about the cancellation was shared on Ticketek. According to 9news.com.au, fans who want to get a refund can lodge a request on the official website of Ticketek.

The back-to-back show dates in Auckland were already altered once in January 2025. The initial dates for these two shows were February 28 and March 1, which then got shifted to mid-March due to scheduling conflicts, as mentioned by The New Zealand Herald in an article dated January 30.

At the time when the Auckland shows were postponed in January, two new shows were added, one in Brisbane and the other in Sydney. Fans were notified about the changes through Ticketmaster and many criticized the step.

Tickets for Drake's affected tour dates were reportedly removed from ticketing platforms

While Drake and his team recently confirmed that the remaining four shows of his ongoing tour were postponed and fans had to wait for the rescheduling, similar rumors were already flying around. According to The Daily Telegraph, the rapper was rumored to be done with his ongoing tour after his final show in Brisbane on Monday.

The tickets for the March 7 show in Sydney were reportedly unavailable. Any reference to the March 4 show in Brisbane was also not found on the websites. Eventually, Drizzy and his team revealed that they were postponing four shows collectively in Australia and New Zealand.

As for other news surrounding Drake, the concertgoers at the first Brisbane show were left frustrated due to alleged poor amenities. According to a February 24 article by The Economic Times, many complained about waiting in long queues prior to the concert at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

According to The Mirror, while the gates to the venue were opened as early as 5.30 pm local time, concertgoers were allowed entry only at 7 pm local time. The outlet further claimed that many were stuck outside even at 8 pm local time.

As for the canceled Drake shows, fans who booked tickets will have to wait till the rescheduled shows are announced.

